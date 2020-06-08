Facebook censors fake "TIME To Go" cover but not Trump's fake news

Here's the cover Facebook censored and here's a story about a magazine cover that isn't fake...
New Der Spiegel cover tells you exactly what the world thinks of our glorious leader
Here’s a screen grab of the full cover:
(I nearly translated this all by myself, because I know a little German.)
Great cover, except the hands are way too big. Unless that’s a flaming vole pube he’s holding. Just how disgusting do Germans think our pr*sident is? (Can’t be nearly as disgusting as I think he is, but still.)
Also, I don’t know if this is just a wonky translation, but here’s what the “English” version of the deck on the cover story says: “George Floyd's death triggered a wave of protest. Many blacks, who are already on the losing side thanks to Corona, are fed up with everyday racism in their country. And what is Donald Trump doing? It fuels hatred to distract from its own failure. And tries to secure his reelection with highly questionable methods.”
It? Well, can’t argue with that translation.
It destroys our country. It spreads hate. It terrorizes us all. It puts the lotion in the basket.
Pretty on-brand, honestly.
And remember, the fake TIME covers Trump had made to hang in his golf clubs.
