Monday, June 8, 2020

Facebook censors fake "TIME To Go" cover but not Trump's fake news


Here's the cover Facebook censored and here's a story about a magazine cover that isn't fake...

New Der Spiegel cover tells you exactly what the world thinks of our glorious leader


A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hoo-boy. Guess Germans think things have gotten a little out of hand over here in Universal Studios’ Cautionary Tale Land. 

Here’s a screen grab of the full cover:



ScreenShot2020-06-05at1.58.03PM.png
The rough translation of this: “The Fire Devil: A president sets his country on fire.”

(I nearly translated this all by myself, because I know a little German.)

Great cover, except the hands are way too big. Unless that’s a flaming vole pube he’s holding. Just how disgusting do Germans think our pr*sident is? (Can’t be nearly as disgusting as I think he is, but still.) 

Also, I don’t know if this is just a wonky translation, but here’s what the “English” version of the deck on the cover story says: “George Floyd's death triggered a wave of protest. Many blacks, who are already on the losing side thanks to Corona, are fed up with everyday racism in their country. And what is Donald Trump doing? It fuels hatred to distract from its own failure. And tries to secure his reelection with highly questionable methods.” 

It? Well, can’t argue with that translation.

It destroys our country. It spreads hate. It terrorizes us all. It puts the lotion in the basket.

Pretty on-brand, honestly.

And remember, the fake TIME covers Trump had made to hang in his golf clubs.
