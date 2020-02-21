Moscow Mitch makes clear the 395 House-passed bills are dead, but they're alive for the election

"It is true," the Senate majority leader said. "They've been on full left-wing parade over there, trotting out all of their left-wing solutions that are going to be issues in the fall campaign. They're right. We're not going to pass those."
Like making sure state and local governments have enough funding to secure the 2020 election and legislation ensuring that people’s health care is protected. You know, crazy "full left-wing parade," unlike his Senate that's cranking out extremist, unqualified judges and voting on forced-birther bills that can't even pass in the Senate.
McConnell loves his "grim reaper" image, but every bill he's refusing to pass gives more fodder to Democrats running against his very vulnerable majority. Chortle away, Mitch. We're here to make sure you don't have the last laugh.
