Friday, February 21, 2020

Moscow Mitch makes clear the 395 House-passed bills are dead, but they're alive for the election



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, walks to meet with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, after the Senate voted to not allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)
Gloat away, Mitch. While you still can.
Moscow Mitch McConnell went on Fox News to chortle and gloat over the 395 bills the Democratic House has passed in the last year that he's refusing to consider.

"It is true," the Senate majority leader said. "They've been on full left-wing parade over there, trotting out all of their left-wing solutions that are going to be issues in the fall campaign. They're right. We're not going to pass those." 

Like making sure state and local governments have enough funding to secure the 2020 election and legislation ensuring that people’s health care is protected. You know, crazy "full left-wing parade," unlike his Senate that's cranking out extremist, unqualified judges and voting on forced-birther bills that can't even pass in the Senate.

McConnell loves his "grim reaper" image, but every bill he's refusing to pass gives more fodder to Democrats running against his very vulnerable majority. Chortle away, Mitch. We're here to make sure you don't have the last laugh.
