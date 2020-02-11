For shame Washington Post, and to all the reputable newsgroups that misled the public

I could see Right-Wing rags doing it, but to see the Washington Post sell their soul after their “Democracy dies in the darkness” official mantra, it’s very disappointing. They know a good portion of this country could not afford to watch all the hearings and are not aware that there was no legitimate acquittal—because there was no fair trial—because Republicans would not allow witnesses and evidence.
What most of the country is going to take away from the whole impeachment trial is that Trump was “acquitted,” and unfortunately many will see that as Trump is innocent and Democrats lost.
And look at the first paragraph on the WaPo front page. Sometimes it’s all that people read as they pass by a newsstand.
“Democrats fell far short of the two-thirds majority required to remove President Trump from office, as senators voted 52-48 to acquit him on the abuse of power allegation and 53-47to clear him of obstruction.”So it’s the Democrat’s fault? What WaPo also knows, is that many Americans do not understand that Republicans have the majority in the Senate, and Republicans were calling the shots all along.
Democrats didn’t “fall short.” They were outnumbered, from the start. Democrats refused to be complicit to one of Trump’s biggest crimes regarding Ukraine and now WaPo decides to blame them for the acquittal?
Don’t wag your ‘do the right thing’ flag, Washington Post, if you’re going to sabotage Democrats by making them look like losers during an election year when they did the right thing and “right matters.”
We live in a time when the majority of the country sees headlines and they believe them. You’re actually keeping people in that darkness you hype. Surely you could have come up with a better headline and first paragraph. Surely you can do better. I know you can do better.
