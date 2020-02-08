‘He broke America’—the meme about Mitch McConnell’s tombstone that keeps on winning

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (also known as “Moscow Mitch”) continues to outdo himself in the race to see how low he can go. During his last maneuver, which may be historically his most damaging yet, McConnell proved he can go lower by leading the GOP Senate into acquitting a guilty illegitimate president after Donald Trump was impeached, for life, in the House. Trump’s crime was holding back military aid from Ukraine unless they did a public investigation into Joe Biden and Biden’s son. In other words, Trump used his position, taxpayer’s time and money, to bribe, intimidate and abuse another country for his own personal gain and to cheat on the upcoming elections. This was proven again and again during House hearings.
Some say, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that there was no acquittal because there “was no trial” due to the fact that there were no witnesses or evidence allowed. McConnell simply refused to hold a valid trial even though the majority of Americans wanted to hear from witnesses. This is yet another one of McConnell's blatant body politic over country acts—and it’s one of his most, if not the most despicable.
Author and Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank wrote a piece in 2017 saying what, he believed, should be engraved onto McConnell’s tombstone. The quote has gone viral several times.
“By rights, McConnell’s tombstone should say that he presided over the end of the Senate. And I’d add a second line: ‘He broke America.’ No man has done more in recent years to undermine the functioning of U.S. government. His has been the epitome of unprincipled leadership, the triumph of tactics in service of short-term power.”Milbank more than supports his article. Here is an excerpt citing McConnell from 2010.
“McConnell famously declared in 2010: ‘The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.’”
In his piece, Milbank also reminds his readers of another disgusting McConnell comment from 2016 after obstructing President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland.
Milbank had it right three years ago, and his quote continues to get big traction. Few, if any, could have said it better. To read Milbank’s piece in the Washington Post, click here.
“After Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016, it took McConnell less than an hour to say that the vacancy should be filled by the next president. He called keeping Obama’s nominee off the court ‘one of my proudest moments.’’’Since Milbank’s article was published, Donald Trump’s conservative Supreme Court nominee and accused sexual predator Brett Kavanaugh was quickly pushed through his confirmation in 2018. Before the confirmation, the ever smug McConnell told the public no matter what—Kavanaugh is in. (To see the video of McConnell’s quote, you’ll need to scroll way down in the above link.) Here’s McConnell’s quote.
"President Trump has nominated a stunningly successful individual.
You’ve watched the fight; you've watched the tactics, but here's what I want to tell you, in the very near future Judge Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court."But this week in 2020, the GOP’s so-called “acquittal” is McConnell’s most horrendous attack on American democracy yet. And the worst is yet to be seen now that he’s given permission for a deranged “wannabe king” to further run amock, even above the law if he wishes.
