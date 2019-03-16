Limbaugh: New Zealand attack a leftist false flag

Because of course he did.
Via Media Matters:
RUSH LIMBAUGH: The idea that there is far more crazed right-wing terrorism in America than there is any other kind is nothing more than a media narrative manufactured out of whole cloth, and it's just waiting for events like this to take place, and this is what happens, folks. I don't know, you probably get up and you see this news story and you just -- in addition to all of the emotion you have over the sheer shock, terror, and horror of it all, then you realize you're going to face a whole day of the politicization of it. You realize you're going to face a whole day of Donald Trump being blamed for it, or you being blamed for it, or things you believe in being blamed for it.
Another thing that happens here when these events happen, you have all kinds of speculation that erupts. And there is an ongoing theory -- Mr. Snerdley, correct me if I'm wrong about this. There's an ongoing theory that the shooter himself may in fact be a leftist who writes the manifesto and then goes out and performs the deed purposely to smear his political enemies, knowing he's going to get shot in the process. You know you just can't -- you can't immediately discount this. The left is this insane, they are this crazy. And then if that's exactly what the guy is trying to do then he's hit a home run, because right there on Fox News: "Shooter is an admitted white nationalist who hates immigrants."
Meanwhile, here’s what the shooter actually said about Trump: “As a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose? Sure. As a policy maker and leader? Dear god no.”
Rather than admit maybe, just maybe, Trump’s incendiary rhetoric is a contributing factor to global acts of violence — and that he’s a standard-bearer around the world for xenophobia and hate — the right-wing has to invent scenarios based on zero evidence.
Because that’s how they roll. We now live in a country where truth and evidence are simply irrelevant to a significant portion of the population.
Enough already.
Via Media Matters:
RUSH LIMBAUGH: The idea that there is far more crazed right-wing terrorism in America than there is any other kind is nothing more than a media narrative manufactured out of whole cloth, and it's just waiting for events like this to take place, and this is what happens, folks. I don't know, you probably get up and you see this news story and you just -- in addition to all of the emotion you have over the sheer shock, terror, and horror of it all, then you realize you're going to face a whole day of the politicization of it. You realize you're going to face a whole day of Donald Trump being blamed for it, or you being blamed for it, or things you believe in being blamed for it.
Another thing that happens here when these events happen, you have all kinds of speculation that erupts. And there is an ongoing theory -- Mr. Snerdley, correct me if I'm wrong about this. There's an ongoing theory that the shooter himself may in fact be a leftist who writes the manifesto and then goes out and performs the deed purposely to smear his political enemies, knowing he's going to get shot in the process. You know you just can't -- you can't immediately discount this. The left is this insane, they are this crazy. And then if that's exactly what the guy is trying to do then he's hit a home run, because right there on Fox News: "Shooter is an admitted white nationalist who hates immigrants."
Meanwhile, here’s what the shooter actually said about Trump: “As a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose? Sure. As a policy maker and leader? Dear god no.”
Rather than admit maybe, just maybe, Trump’s incendiary rhetoric is a contributing factor to global acts of violence — and that he’s a standard-bearer around the world for xenophobia and hate — the right-wing has to invent scenarios based on zero evidence.
Because that’s how they roll. We now live in a country where truth and evidence are simply irrelevant to a significant portion of the population.
Enough already.
***
This content was created by a Daily Kos Community member.
No comments:
Post a Comment