Barr: White House will have chance to edit Mueller Report before it's public

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Tuesday that Attorney General William Barr told him he would send the special counsel Robert Mueller's final report on the Russia investigation to the White House before the public sees it, in case it wants to claim executive privilege over any parts.
Oh, it’s only going to take weeks to get a report with basically anything embarrassing and/or unethical completely bowdlerized from it? Awesome!Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, also said Barr told him it would most likely take "weeks, not months," to make a version of Mueller's final report public.
You know, for some reason I don’t trust the judgment of an attorney general appointed by a pr*sident who just happened to be the primary target of the investigation.
Barr's summary did not provide any details about Mueller's findings in an FBI counterintelligence investigation, later folded into the broader Russia inquiry, into whether Trump was acting as a Russian agent; that investigation was launched in May 2017, after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director, citing "this Russia thing" as his motivation. But Justice Department veterans have said the special counsel's full report is likely to answer many of the questions the public still has.Why do I get the feeling that everything in the “final” report will be blacked out except for a few capital letters spelling out “SCREW YOU, HATERS”?
We can’t stand still for this. Release the full report.
