Hysterical Right-wing Freakout Underway About the Popular Vote Compact

Just a quick note to observe that suddenly the right wing has become aware of the National Popular Vote Compact. This morning, for the first time, my accounts are littered with people freaking out about this. Evidently they paid no attention the past 5 years while this has been progressing. This issue has provoked some of the most irrational commentary I have yet seen from the far right.
In one case, a normally fairly reasonable conservative posted a screed on Facebook that talked about Democratic “Subversion” and “coastal elites”. I very politely asked why she was not in favor of having everybody’s vote could equally.
She came back — not directly at me — whining about “name calling” on her thread.
I didn’t actually see much name-calling on the thread. I pointed out that she was the one who posted the picture talking about “coastal elites” and “Democrat subversives” and (again politely) suggested that I didn’t think it was “subversive” to demand that everybody’s vote count equally and that this actually could be an opportunity for Republicans if they have ideas that the majority will support. She replied “Good grief”. In other words, there is no argument against counting every vote equally.
In another example, a nut job gun-totin’ MAGA type posted something about the unfairness of having the winner be the one with the most votes. Again politely, I asked why he found the idea of all votes counting equally to be so threatening.
This is a guy I put on 30-day pause fairly regularly because he is so irrational. But occasionally I interact with him. Past interactions have been much less polite than this one. Yet this time, he posted a couple of “You’re stupid” comments, then he unfriended me.
The point is that this development evidently was completely out of the field of vision of the right wing machine and they are erupting this morning with some of the most non-sensical stuff you have ever seen from them.
We need to push this one to the finish line. And we can. We just need to keep it simple. The “Founding Fathers” (there apparently weren’t any founding mothers) told us that black people were worth 3/5 of a person and women weren’t worth any vote. Moreover, no common people were qualified to vote for Senator. And the Electoral College is an artifact from that same era that needs to end. The premise is simple. Count all votes accurately, and count all votes equally.
Anybody who cannot support that most basic principle of democracy needs to be called out aggressively.
