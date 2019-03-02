Everything Springs From Our Constitution

GEORGE TEMPLETON: COMMENTARY
Simone de Beauvoir
Simone de Beauvoir and a Philosophy of Political Ethics
Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables, first published in 1862, was proclaimed by Upton Sinclair as "one of the half-dozen greatest novels of the world". It is about justice and redemption in the time of the French Revolution. In his novel, ex-convict Jean Valjean steals the Bishop’s silverware. Caught again, the police return Jean to confront the Bishop, but he covers for Jean by explaining that the silverware was a gift and that Jean forgot the candlesticks. In his example of turning the other cheek, the Bishop saved Jean’s life for God. He goes forth in a hero’s quest for the remainder of the novel.
Hugo saw that civilization makes “social asphyxia” possible. He was concerned with violence toward women and children. His book explores the foible of human frailty. Archetypical morality points to the question confronting us all: What is the meaning of our lives? There is more than one answer.
The Misérables template reappears in Claude Lelouch’s beautiful 1995 French film of the same name. It reveals that which is both deep and simple in human nature. Set in WWII Nazi occupied France; it was a crime to protect Jews. It is in times of suffering that meaning crystallizes and illuminates our Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde nature. Human misery remains with us. We understand personal morality, but political ethics is a different thing. It’s a funny kind of love that demonizes families that are trying to escape violent crime and poverty.
Science does not begin until individual facts lead to an explanatory theory. Most of us do not directly work with atomic physics, yet it influences our lives in countless profound ways. In that spirit, we try to reduce things to their simplest form. We consider the political-moral philosophy of Simone de Beauvoir (1908-1986), who lived in France during the WWII Nazi occupation.
The Politician
Simone de Beauvoir defines a politician as a person whose activities come from principles and objectives. They may be subjective, passing on values, or motivated by objective business goals. Politicians influence the future. They are not people who are self-interested or career oriented. Their values can come from their heart or from the external situation, but they can’t have politics as their job and be a politician. A dual role is incommensurable, like mixing oil with water, and consequently unstable.
There are those who believe in the power of the collective, but the collective is cut from the cloth of individuality. We depend on each other. Man, who would have God’s power, lacks the wisdom to understand that he can destroy himself. His traditional ethics has been ineffective in preventing the growth and proliferation of nuclear weapons.
Our leaders spend more time raising money than mapping the future. How many are truly politicians? How many do the right thing regardless of consequences to themselves. How many actually represent all the people, instead of money, power, and special interests?
Of course, it is hard to find an idealist who does not need to worry about his job, about paying the bills. But we have found those who need not worry about finances but nevertheless lack morals. For now, we adopt Beauvoir’s classifications because they are necessary to understand her.
Values or Results
Ambiguous: “Having two or more possible meanings”. It is inherently human, feeling, and subjective. Philosophers find its complexity intriguing. Politicians use it to not answer the asked question.
Politics has its policies. The moralist believes that there are universal eternal principles. They are not legal or about punishment and reward. Moralists want the comfort of a stable foundation. As Beauvoir puts it, “By uprooting himself from the world, man renders himself present to the world and renders the world present to him.” Monks sometimes isolate themselves from the fray, but they cannot remain pure in this way. They too have to embrace the ambiguity of their existence. They have to care about demands, needs, and desires that are in conflict. This requires compromise. It creates a tension between the objective and the subjective they find themselves within.
Knowing right from wrong requires no great intellectual acumen, according to Immanuel Kant, but many people hate rationality. His views, expressed in his 1785 ethical treatise, were like the Golden Rule, but with the added condition of universality.
In the fifties, we used to say that a young man’s car was all show and no go. Is morality like that? It gets in the way of what needs to be done. Conscience is only feckless weakness. Morality denies necessary actions by throwing up a mine-field of obstacles. We stop short of carrying the cross. The problem for the moralist is that it is impossible to save everybody and everything. It seems that failure, horror, and human misery are inescapable.
People have no problem with the realist. He is concerned with tactics, not principle, but those who claim that something is impossible contribute to making it so. Our choices reveal what we really are. There is always ambiguity. It makes ethics possible. Decisions are partly constrained. Every situation is different. Our freedom to decide makes us responsible. To find morality, look there. Failure is intrinsic to ethics. Without failure there can be no ethics. Could this be the biblical fall of mankind?
Artificial Morality
Can computers make ethical decisions for us? The answer is conditioned by the form of the question. It goes straight to Cartesian mind-body duality. Man is the only animal that can be both detached from and yet part of his situation. He would not be “man”, were he other than this. He is the only animal that can look apart from himself on his inevitable death instead of only blindly living out his life. But we are inseparable from our lives. We have to live with our actions and decisions until we die.
Man is the world’s consciousness, the observer whose act of observation determines instead of just finding. Some physicists think that consciousness is a fundamental property, like the electric and magnetic fields that make radio possible. It is without question precisely how nature works, but it cannot be understood why nature works that way. The question is: Are we subjective participants, objective observers, or somehow both?
The ambiguity of the Subjective and the Objective
Imagine that you have to make a school presentation. Your instructor records it, plays it back, and then asks you and your classmates, as if they were experts, to critique your work. You would find this somewhat intimidating, but it is more than just an exercise. It is the life of all intelligent beings, a life that loses innocence every time it looks at anything from the outside.
At first, you become immersed in the subjectivity of the presentation, in interaction with the audience, in maintaining their attention. This is your subjectivity. Then you must, with your classmates, become the objective dispassionate observer. You can repeat the exercise, switching back and forth, to polish your presentation, but it is difficult if not impossible to simultaneously be the actor and observer, to be the subjective and the objective. This is our ambiguity. It is the field that energizes the meaning of our lives and permits ethical behavior. Ethics is not a procedure like arithmetic.
Uncertainty and Our Blind Spot
Let’s reduce ambiguity to uncertainty. Every measurement is uncertain because it has a precision and accuracy. Science is uncertain because all its facts are open-ended and subject to improvement, but its practice requires both participation and observation. It is out of participation that creativity and understanding grows. They can’t be forced. We learn by doing.
The observer follows a fixed set of rules and believes in a rigid dogma. We are incomplete when we look at only one side of the total situation. We have a blind spot when we don’t discover that our values and beliefs are self-referential. There is no universal law establishing them.
If we roll a pair of dice, we can calculate the probability of any value that will result simply by counting. Admittedly, statistics are an abstraction, but we often have to bet our lives. Suppose that one of the dice has a blank side that we don’t know about. It would not be included in our counting, so our probability calculation would be wrong. But suppose we were given information about this. We would learn from that and the probabilities would change. Information changes probability. We are part of a world that is bigger than ourselves and not alone. But suppose the information was a lie? This is why we have to be concerned with tolerating them. Their effect continues into the future and the past cannot be undone. It goes far beyond winning in the particular instance. It leads to a false conclusion. Lies destroy our mutual consciousness. But regardless, uncertainty always remains. People will always choose an agreeable fantasy over disagreeable facts.
Ends and Means, a Self-Referential Ambiguity
All policy involves ends and means because tomorrow never comes. It is never a static thing. There are intended consequences and actual results. Beauvoir explains that ends and means form a single totality because the “end is defined by the means, which receive their meaning from it”. The ends are like the wish list provided by young children to Santa Claus. A recent example is a wall across the Mexico border. What are the means that would be used to create it? It was shutting down the government and not paying employees. It became a single totality, but in so doing the goal was no longer the wall. It was about political winning.
A classification that unites the ends and means is not helpful. By combining everything nothing has independent relationship and meaning. The scientist takes a reductionist view, modeling the desired optimum as a function of variables that are related to how cause and effect work. In other words, what really matters? By this view, the wall was determined by what Congress was willing to fund.
Who pays? How will you treat blameless individuals, who through no action of their own find themselves in grave situations? We must try to understand slightly complicated statements we don’t agree with. It requires empathy. We cannot be blameless if we keep our conscience pure without regard to the consequences to others. We are accountable when we injure others.
Truth and PowerThey are in every utopian scheme. New ideas are fallible, but without them we lack any vision of future possibility. Lies are not realism, but one can dream the impossible dream. Lack of evidence is not evidence. The world is filled with examples of power that takes precedence over people. Political systems are influenced by the path they take forward. That is why our Constitution is so important. Everything springs from it.
