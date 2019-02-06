Nancy Pelosi's reactions were the only worthwhile thing during Trump's entire SOTU speech

Donald Trump’s once boring speech has marched into the inevitably ugly space where his heart once was. The rest of us watching this mind-numbing drivel can turn away, text or tweet, turn it off if we like. But unfortunately for Speaker Pelosi, she must sit through the whole thing. Hopefully she’s brought a gallon of Purel. Here is one of her great reactions as she channeled the majority of the American people.
As Trump’s never-ending droll continued forward, he walked into a section I will call: the strange (not so strange) attack on Socialism.
At the end of that section, after a conservative standing ovation and a husky white male chant of U.S.A., Pelosi made a face as if to say, Holy shit! How long is thing going to last? She then grabbed at the print out of Trump’s speech and began to do the math that anyone who has been at a long wedding ceremony has done.
Coming in a close second to Pelosi were the women in the house.