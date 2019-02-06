YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Nancy Pelosi's reactions were the only worthwhile thing during Trump's entire SOTU speech



US Vice President Mike Pence (L) claps as Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi gestures as US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

PUBLISHED TO



Donald Trump’s once boring speech has marched into the inevitably ugly space where his heart once was. The rest of us watching this mind-numbing drivel can turn away, text or tweet, turn it off if we like. But unfortunately for Speaker Pelosi, she must sit through the whole thing. Hopefully she’s brought a gallon of Purel. Here is one of her great reactions as she channeled the majority of the American people.

That's not all.

As Trump’s never-ending droll continued forward, he walked into a section I will call: the strange (not so strange) attack on Socialism. 

At the end of that section, after a conservative standing ovation and a husky white male chant of U.S.A., Pelosi made a face as if to say, Holy shit! How long is thing going to last? She then grabbed at the print out of Trump’s speech and began to do the math that anyone who has been at a long wedding ceremony has done.



Screen%20Shot%202019-02-05%20at%207.11.02%20PM.png
Did he say that dumb thing already? 
She spent about 1 minute searching it, hoping she would only have a couple of pages left before her worst duty as Speaker of the House ended. 

Coming in a close second to Pelosi were the women in the house.

gettyimages-1094191580.jpg




Suffrage.png 
But the Oscar for Best Performance at an Inaugural Address goes to special presidential guest Joshua Trump who did what even Nancy didn't dare... 


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)