Kamala Harris smoked weed in college, says it 'brings a lot of people joy,' and is ready to legalize

Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California and presidential hopeful, told hosts of the New York City radio show The Breakfast Club that she not only supports marijuana legalization but that she’s smoked herself.
In the interview, Sen. Harris clarified the popular notion that she doesn’t support legalization, saying, “That’s not true. Half my family is from Jamaica, are you kidding me?”
Upon admitting that she smoked in college herself, she noted, “and I inhaled,” which feels like a good-natured jab at President Bill Clinton. Clinton, during his 1992 campaign, admitted that he had, in fact, tried marijuana, but claims he didn’t inhale it.
You can revisit that moment below via YouTube.
The confusion around Sen. Harris and marijuana likely stems from her own background, as she hasn’t always supported legalization. Let’s check out her history.
In 2010, Harris’ campaign manager said, “Spending two decades in courtrooms, Harris believes that drug selling harms communities. Harris supports the legal use of medicinal marijuana but does not support anything beyond that.” At this time, Harris was the district attorney of San Fransisco.
In 2015, she dismissed the issue when Republican Ron Gold, who challenged her for California attorney general, openly supported recreational weed.
As is the norm for any good politician (or person), her views have evolved considerably. In January 2018, a spokesperson for Harris confirmed for Roll Call that Harris then believed “states should be allowed to do what they want.”
And just a few months later, Harris took to Twitter to declare: “Making marijuana legal at the federal level is the smart thing to do and it’s the right thing to do.”
Sen. Cory Booker introduced a bill called the Marijuana Justice Act, which would make marijuana legal on the federal level. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kristen Gillibrand are both on board, as is Harris.
In her interview with The Breakfast Club, Harris did note that she wants to see more research on how weed may affect the developing brain. She also said that what “we’ve got to address is how we’re going to measure impairment when somebody has been smoking weed, in terms of driving,” which seems pretty reasonable.
In the interview, Sen. Harris clarified the popular notion that she doesn’t support legalization, saying, “That’s not true. Half my family is from Jamaica, are you kidding me?”
Upon admitting that she smoked in college herself, she noted, “and I inhaled,” which feels like a good-natured jab at President Bill Clinton. Clinton, during his 1992 campaign, admitted that he had, in fact, tried marijuana, but claims he didn’t inhale it.
You can revisit that moment below via YouTube.
The confusion around Sen. Harris and marijuana likely stems from her own background, as she hasn’t always supported legalization. Let’s check out her history.
In 2010, Harris’ campaign manager said, “Spending two decades in courtrooms, Harris believes that drug selling harms communities. Harris supports the legal use of medicinal marijuana but does not support anything beyond that.” At this time, Harris was the district attorney of San Fransisco.
In 2015, she dismissed the issue when Republican Ron Gold, who challenged her for California attorney general, openly supported recreational weed.
As is the norm for any good politician (or person), her views have evolved considerably. In January 2018, a spokesperson for Harris confirmed for Roll Call that Harris then believed “states should be allowed to do what they want.”
And just a few months later, Harris took to Twitter to declare: “Making marijuana legal at the federal level is the smart thing to do and it’s the right thing to do.”
Sen. Cory Booker introduced a bill called the Marijuana Justice Act, which would make marijuana legal on the federal level. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kristen Gillibrand are both on board, as is Harris.
In her interview with The Breakfast Club, Harris did note that she wants to see more research on how weed may affect the developing brain. She also said that what “we’ve got to address is how we’re going to measure impairment when somebody has been smoking weed, in terms of driving,” which seems pretty reasonable.
No comments:
Post a Comment