Howard Schultz is reportedly 'freaking out' about the Democratic backlash to his presidential plans

Fox Business says Schultz is “freaking out” about the Democratic blowback he’s received, while Bloomberg reports that Schultz is saying he will only run “if he sees a plausible way to win the White House.”
Of course, being out of touch is the No. 1 problem with many elected and appointed officials the country already despises. It’s the reason why people like Wilbur Ross tell government workers to take out loans during a shutdown, and Republican congressmen (it’s mostly men) pass a wildly unpopular series of tax cuts that only benefit people like Howard Schultz. Howard Schultz feeling blindsided by the overwhelming response of disgust on the part of Americans is something only an egotistical billionaire could have not foreseen. Here’s a list of other things that Howard Schultz is freaking out about:
- A gallon of milk costs more than 25 cents!
- Racism still exists!
- There are homeless people!
- It’s cold outside during the winter!
- Some stores still use cash or credit cards, not bitcoins!
- Your refrigerator doesn’t just magically fill itself with expensive cheeses and champagne—Star Trek lied to Howie!
- Wait, Captain Jean-Luc Picard wasn’t a billionaire disruptor?
- People that don’t sit in your company’s boardroom will look you in the face when they talk to you, and not just smile and nod approval at every stupid thing that comes out of your mouth.
No comments:
Post a Comment