Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Hoo-boy! Lots of people are really unhappy with their tax refunds this year






They’re just waking up, I know just what they’ll do. Their mouths will hang open a minute or two, then the boobs down in Trumpville will all cry boo-hoo.

Below is just a small sampling of Twitter reactions from taxpayers who expected a bigger refund following the passage of the GOP tax scam at the end of 2017.

If this is being repeated across the country (and millions are yet to file), the backlash could be, well, extreme.

It’s one thing to serve the NCAA champs cold berders and fries or to, I don’t know, insist on remaining president even though you’re the goddamn stupidest sentient being in the universe, but if people don’t get the refunds they’re expecting, look out:



𝙄𝙈𝙋𝙀𝘼𝘾𝙃 𝙏𝙍𝙐𝙈𝙋 🇺🇸🇨🇦 @dumptrump33

I'm starting to see a few tweets from folks saying they aren't getting the tax refunds that the @GOP promised with their tax scam bill. Remember, we were told we'd be able to remodel our kitchens, buy a new car, or take that big vacation.


Jeff Dearborn @JeffDearborn
@realDonaldTrump I just got back from my tax accountant. All I can say is you phucked us bad. On the same income as 2017 I went from getting a ~$6,000 refund for both state and federal to owing ~$2,000 total. I will not vote for you again. Your tax changes SUCK!

kd728 @kcd728
Thanks Not only am I NOT getting a I now OWE 6000 MORE. Middle class tax cut my A@@

And here’s a bit of explanation:

Forbes’ explainer notwithstanding, I’m pretty sure people will want their usual tax refund a lot more than they’ll want mealy-mouthed answers.

Looks like another PR nightmare for the increasingly out-of-touch Grand Old Party.


