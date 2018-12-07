Undocumented housekeeper speaks out, saying she's been picking up after Trump for years

During more than five years as a housekeeper at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Victorina Morales has made Donald J. Trump’s bed, cleaned his toilet and dusted his crystal golf trophies. When he visited as president, she was directed to wear a pin in the shape of the American flag adorned with a Secret Service logo.
Because of the “outstanding” support she has provided during Mr. Trump’s visits, Ms. Morales in July was given a certificate from the White House Communications Agency inscribed with her name.Morales said she hasn’t been the only undocumented worker at Bedminster, and she acknowledges that coming forward could result in her termination—or worse. But she’s speaking out because she must. “We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money,” she said. “We sweat it out to attend to his every need and have to put up with his humiliation.”
The New York Times reports that “there is no evidence that Mr. Trump or Trump Organization executives knew of their immigration status. But at least two supervisors at the club were aware of it, the women said, and took steps to help workers evade detection and keep their jobs.” Despite Trump’s claims otherwise, undocumented workers also helped build the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C., which is currently embroiled in a whole different scandal.
Trump, of course, is a fucking hypocrite who has profited, and continues to profit, off the backs of undocumented workers. “This is the kind of thing that used to sink presidential nominees,” tweeted Toronto Star correspondent Daniel Dale, “even those who didn't rail against unauthorized immigrants: an unauthorized immigrant tells the NYT that she has made Donald Trump's bed and cleaned his toilet at his Bedminster club.”
