Wednesday, December 12, 2018

“It’s like a manhood thing for him as if manhood could ever be associated with him.This wall thing."


WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: U.S. President Donald Trump (2R) talks about border security with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (R) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as Vice President Mike Pence sits nearby in the Oval Office on December 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Oh, yes, that about sums it up.
Nancy has his number. She has dealt with assholes like him her whole life. Do you think she got to where she is by sitting back and listening to some male clown pontificate on something he knows nothing about, but who believes he is an expert by virtue of his gender?

Oh, sweet Jesus. That is Trump in a nutshell. Insecure and ego-maniacal.

Thank you, Nancy. How many men in positions of power are just like Trump? Too many. Far too many.

Nancy, you nailed him. Holy fuck, that is the best summation of Trump from a political leader I have seen. And it definitely takes a woman to do that.
