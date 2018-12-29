Big Mouth Trump during 2013 shutdown: Fire Obama, because ‘problems start from the top’

Donald Trump ran his big mouth in 2013 when a Republican-led Congress shutdown the government during President Obama’s second term, an act that Standard & Poor’s says took an estimated $24 billion out of the U.S. economy. The folks at Fox News had the reality show entrepreneur on their highly rated morning show to weigh in on the shutdown and big mouth Trump delivered what they were looking for—a statement that Barack Obama should be fired.And now what? Donald Trump couldn’t negotiate his way out of a paper bag. He rejected a $25 billion offer from Democrats in March. Why? Because he refused to accept any protections for 10-14 year old DREAMers. And now he’s begging for $5 billion from a Congress that is, at least for now, still led by Republicans.
Hasselback: Who’s getting fired? Who’s gonna bear the brunt of the responsibility, if indeed there is a shutdown of our government?
Trump: Well, if you say who gets fired, it always has to be the top. I mean, problems start from the top and they have to get solved from the top and the president’s the leader and he’s gotta get everyone in a room and he’s gotta lead. And, he doesn’t do that, he doesn’t like doing that, that’s not his strength. And, that’s why you have this horrible situation going on in Washington. It’s a very, very bad thing and it’s very embarrassing worldwide.
He tried to have a reality show bargaining episode with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and they weren’t having it. What did Donald Trump expect? This isn’t a fake boardroom and fake negotiations. This is real life, real people’s lives on the line and he’s yet again exposed as nothing more than a phony who got away with running his big mouth on television for years, to the detriment of this nation.
For once, Donald Trump is right. The president should be fired.
