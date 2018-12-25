Here Are the Gifts Trump Is Giving His Billionaire Buddies on Christmas

25 December 18
ere is what Donald Trump is doing for the American people on Christmas:
Give a $3.7 billion tax break to Wells Fargo - a bank that is closing 800 branches.
Take away paychecks of some 800,000 workers by shutting the government.
Give $1.4 billion tax break to the Koch brothers.
Take away $1.40 meals from 755,000 hungry, unemployed Americans.
Give Pfizer a $26.5 billion tax cut after it increased the price of life saving drugs.
Take away healthcare from 13 million Americans by gutting Obamacare.
Give Walmart a $2.2 billion tax break after it laid off thousands of workers.
Take away $1.1 billion a year in overtime pay from 12.5 million workers.
Our job:
End the 40-year war on the working class and the poor and create an economy that works for all of us, not just those on top.
