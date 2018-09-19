Lying liar Brett Kavanaugh lawyers up

It could be any of the above. His denial remains complete: "I have never done anything like what the accuser describes -- to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday. I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity." But he's a liar. He proved that time and again in his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, so there's some potential legal exposure.
The FBI has professor Christine Blasey Ford's letter, and may or may not be talking to her right now, which is potential criminal exposure for Kavanaugh. Then there's the very real possibility that there are other sexual assault shoes that could drop here, given the swirling rumors in D.C. about reporters chasing down new stories from new accusers. The potential for that is even greater, given his high school track record and the support for Blasey Ford that’s quickly surfacing from her classmates.
A group of women from her high school are circulating a letter of support, writing "We believe Dr. Blasey Ford and are grateful that she came forward to tell her story."
What Blasey Ford is alleging, they write, "is all too consistent with stories we heard and lived while attending Holton. Many of us are survivors ourselves." As of this writing, the letter has more than three dozen signatures. Hell, there might be women there who are also survivors of Kavanaugh.
But also: he's a lying liar. We KNOW that. And that's with something like 93 percent of his actual record being covered up. Who knows what else is lurking in his past that he's gonna need a lawyer for?
