Beto O'Rourke blasts Ted Cruz: 'Tell me, who can miss half the days at work and be rehired'
Sen. Ted Cruz is about as genuine as a 4 dollar bill. That fact has
presented itself time and time again. As Texas’ November election comes
closer and closer, Cruz has found his once comfortable lead over
Democrat Beto O’Rourke evaporate. This has been in no small part due to
his challenger’s impressive moments on the campaign trail, speaking to the heart of true American ideals of freedom and resistance—and a little help from well-loved people like Willie Nelson. Cruz
is freaking out and on Friday, hoped his mythological “debate skills,”
the ones that led him to an imaginary victory over Donald Trump, would
help him shine. It didn’t. Asked about “Texas Values” by the moderators
of the debate, O’Rourke went directly at Cruz and the negligence he’s
shown Texas as his naked ambition to become President preoccupied most
of his time as Senator.
Beto: Only one of us has been to each county in Texas and would have an idea of what Texas values are. Within months of being sworn to service, your senator Ted Cruz was not in Texas. He was in Iowa. He visited every single one of the 99 counties of Iowa. He went to New Hampshire, South Carolina. He went to the Republican presidential primary states instead of being here. He shut down your government for 16 days in 2013. Too many people were getting too much health care in the United States of America.
In 2015, he missed one quarter of the votes in the United States Senate. In 2016, he missed half of the votes in the United States Senate. Tell me, who can miss half the days at work and be rehired for the same job going forward? That is not what Texans want. They don't want somebody who was captured by corporations and political action committees and special interests. That is where Ted Cruz gets his money. Our campaign is the largest grassroots campaign the state has ever seen, funded by people. Every single one of the counties and only people of Texas. Every single day.
Ted Cruz has forgotten that in the end, you can talk yourself into
believing just about anything, but that doesn’t mean everyone else
thinks that what’s coming out of your mouth are roses.
