36 days since a judge's reunification deadline, hundreds of migrant families are still separated

According to newly released numbers, the Trump administration continues to have 497 children under U.S. custody, including 22 kids age 5 and under. The parents of 322 children have already been deported, including six kids age 5 and under.
Under the previous update, the Trump administration had 528 children under custody, including 23 kids age 5 and under. The numbers are barely moving, and when every day in custody is another day of trauma, this is unacceptable.
Additionally, under the most recent numbers, 167 children are still under U.S. custody because their parents “indicated desire against reunification or waived reunification rights.”
But according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), “many parents” did so under duress and did not understand what they were signing. With families still separated in blatant violation of a court order, family separation remains a crisis.
Do not forget the children. Do not rest until they’re free from their daily trauma and in the arms of their parents once again. Do not forget who jailed them all in the first place.
