Dam breaking, Republican women lose faith in Trump and Kavanaugh

Even Republican women have begun to respond to the allegations.
Kavanaugh’s net support among Republicans — the share who oppose his confirmation subtracted from those who support it — dropped 11 points, with 58 percent now in support of his confirmation and 14 percent opposed. The shift was driven by an 18-point fall in support among Republican women, with 49 percent now in favor and 15 percent in opposition. [...]
views of Trump over the past week have been dragged down alongside those of his nominee. Seventy-two percent of GOP voters now approve of the president and 23 disapprove, down 16 points since the poll last week.
(The results for GOP voters have a 4-point margin of error.)Yes, that’s right, Trump’s approval among the GOP has fallen to 72%.
Among GOP women, the drop was 19 points since last week, with 68 percent approving and 26 percent disapproving.
Among Republican women, 26% now disapprove of Trump. Approval is under 70%.
Less than 50% of Republican women now support confirming Kavanaugh.
The dam is breaking.
It is important to remember that the allegations against Kavanaugh have not yet been fully investigated. But, to get a sense of the depth to which powerful people have sunk to cover up abuse in Maryland, you should read this article about the murder of a nun.
Class, Privilege and Impunity
To get a sense of the privilege that Kavanaugh grew up with, read this account in the local paper:
Mostly, she said, she remembers how boys and girls interacted at the time. “There were people who got away with everything. And there were people who didn’t. If you had money, or were on the winning football team, or both, you didn’t have limits. Everyone else did.” [...]
Elizabeth said she infrequently saw Brett Kavanaugh during this time – often at house parties. “He was cute. He was always nice,” she said. One night she ran across an apparently inebriated Brett Kavanaugh and things went differently then. Previously, he had always been nice to her. “ But not that night. He was drunk. He was obnoxious and crude. I had a friend with me and we left. His football buddies were laughing at us. Maybe they were laughing at him, but I didn’t take it that way and they didn’t do anything to keep him from being a jerk.” [...]
“We looked down on the public school kids. We looked down on pot smokers. That wasn’t socially acceptable in my crowd. We grew up in a culture of privilege. We all came from great, comfortable homes and almost everyone I hung around with was white. The right pedigree meant we got away with it. The cops chased us from one place to another – but they didn’t arrest us. They knew our parents – the judges and lawyers and high paid professionals in the county. It was a small club in a large county and we were at the top of the pyramid. Brett Kavanaugh was part of that crowd.
I was. All of my friends were. But the question I ask myself today is, in light of everything that goes on do we want someone sitting in judgment of everyone else who has never had to face the consequences everyone else faces?” — mont.thesentinel.com/...To underscore that class divide, here’s a statement from an anonymous person who attended Georgetown Prep:
At least one of Kavanaugh’s classmates scoffed at the notion that Swetnick would have been a regular at parties with Georgetown Prep students.
“Never heard of her,” said the person, who declined to be named because members of the class have agreed not to speak on the record to reporters. “I don’t remember anyone from Prep hanging out with public school girls, especially from Gaithersburg.” — www.washingtonpost.com/...— @subirgrewal
