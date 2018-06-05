Your tax cut—such as it is—already eaten up by rapidly rising gas prices

“Gas prices will reduce the benefits of the tax cut by at least one-third, but I think the impact may actually be much larger than that because the bulk of the tax cuts go to high-income households who aren’t going to spend much of it,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Gas prices mean less today than they did 20 years ago, but they still mean a lot, especially to those folks living on the margins in lower and lower-middle income groups.”Not to mention, Trump voters are more likely to come from areas where getting around means driving a car. And TAAT (There’s Always A Tweet):
Gas prices are at crazy levels--fire Obama!
