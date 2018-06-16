Cartoon: Allies of evil

I have to say, the news from the past few days has me feeling more alarmed than ever. Trump's behavior at the G-7 summit was, as others have noted, nothing less than an effort to destroy the West.
While it seems like textbook Putin, I also keep thinking of Viktor Orban, the far-right nationalist Prime Minister of Hungary, who has declared the era of liberal democracy to be over. Given the multi-pronged attacks on voting rights in the US, including Monday's appalling 5-4 Supreme Court ruling that Ohio can purge people from its voter rolls if they fail to vote frequently enough, I fear we may be farther down the authoritarian path than many Americans realize. And Trump is, unfortunately, just the tip of the fascist-berg. Not to be a downer or anything.
