This might have been the most embarrassing day in the history of the Fox News network

Just when you think Fox News can’t go any lower, they find a sinkhole. Monday, while people nationwide were grappling with images of children being held in cages and were listening to the stomach-churning cries of a young girl repeatedly crying, “Noooo, Papa! Nooo, Papa!” as border agents tore her from her father in an audio recording snuck out of a Texas detention facility, the folks over at Fox News were clearly sticking to their marching orders: blame Democrats and downplay the cruelty that is clearly on display for the world to see. Here’s a round-up of the more callous, hateful, embarrassing and downright jaw-dropping moments their entire line-up shoved to viewers throughout the day. Buckle up and ride this embarrassing wave until the end.
The morning began with the bubbly Fox & Friends crew helpfully Foxsplaining to viewers that the children aren’t really being kept in cages. You see, they are “merely chain-link walls” to create rooms. Small rooms, but hey! Definitely not cages! Nothing to worry about Fox viewers, toooooootally not cages. (If you missed it, please view that video rage-inducing below.)
But, it was the evening and night time line-up that provided the best of the worst for Fox News. Let’s work our way through the crazy by starting with Tucker Carlson’s White Supremacy Power Hour. Carlson has really unleashed his racism since Donald Trump was elected and last night it was on full display as he went back and forth between dismissing critics of this border cruelty because many of the people publicly decrying this policy probably “don’t even have kids” (what?) and complaining “their goal is to change your country forever.” It doesn’t take a genius to decipher Tucker’s message to his white audience.
And with no irony detected whatsoever, Carlson’s guest, acting ICE Director Thomas Homan said the comparison to Nazis is unfair because “they are simply following orders.”
Next up, Sean Hannity spent his show trying to create news by once again bashing Hillary Clinton and the now-closed email investigation, the same investigation that Republicans have gone back over and over and over again. The same investigation that didn’t result in any charges and won’t in the future, no matter how much Republicans wish it were so. But, here’s Sean kicking that horse for the delight of his #1 viewer and best pal, Donald Trump.
Perhaps Sean and Donald were angry with Hillary Clinton after she grabbed headlines and wild applause yesterday when she called out Donald Trump's blatant immigration lies and said it's time for women to lead.
But, nothing, and I mean NOTHING could top The Ingraham Angle with host Laura Ingraham and special guest, Attorney General Jeff Sessions. First up, Laura Ingraham laughed off the suggestion that tearing kids, including babies, from their parents and sticking them in cages inside a former Walmart amounted to child abuse. Ingraham wanted her audience to know, these child prisons are “essentially summer camps!”
What the hell kind of summer camp does Laura Ingraham send her kids to? We have one working as a summer camp counselor right now and you know what they are doing? Zip lining, learning how to care for animals, doing craft projects, creating variety show skits and making s’mores over a campfire.
But, my God, nothing could prepare us for what came next on Ingraham’s show. Attorney General Jeff Sessions joined Ingraham to beat back the growing, legitimate comparisons between the concentration camps of Germany and these border facilities and the indefinite lock-up of migrants. Hitler whipped up nationalism using many of these same techniques, scapegoating Jewish people and immigrants. So, how did Sessions bat down these comparisons? By claiming they are nothing like the Nazis because Hitler wouldn’t let the Jews leave Germany. See? Tooooootally different.
Serious question, what is wrong with these people? Where were they radicalized to be so cruel and inhumane? Every action they take is more un-American and deplorable than the last. It is past time for Congress start acting as the check and balance they were intended to be. The only way this stops is if they find their spines and/or the American people send them to the unemployment lines in November. In the meantime, pick up the phone and call your elected representatives today to demand this policy end and these children are reunited with their parents.
