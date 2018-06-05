Trump hammers home nativist fear-mongering as GOP's ultimate—and really only—midterm message

Donald Trump and the GOP have virtually nothing to sell the white working-class voters who helped elect him to office in 2016, other than his deep-seated racism and his commitment to immigrant bashing. It's an ugly populist playbook and Trump spent Tuesday night in Tennessee playing it to the hilt at a campaign rally for GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s Senate bid.
Here's a brief montage of Trump’s anti-immigrant slurs from the Washington Post, including his broken campaign promise that Mexico will pay for wall that is clearly being funded by American taxpayers:
“In the end, Mexico is going to pay for the wall,” Trump said. [...] “They’re going to pay for the wall and they’re going to enjoy it,” Trump said. [...]
“The Democrats want to use [immigration] as a campaign issue, and I keep saying I hope they do,” Trump said. Accusing Democrats of wanting “open borders,” Trump added: “That’s a good issue for us, not for them.”
He focused on the Central American and U.S. gang MS-13 and what he claimed is Democratic inaction to confront it, asking the crowd at one point to repeat his characterization of the gang as “animals.” "MS-13 takes advantage of glaring holes in our immigration laws to infiltrate our country," Trump said. [...]
“You have to vote for Marsha,” he said, adding that “Phil whatever-his-name-is, this guy will 100 percent vote against us every single time.”
Trump called [Democrat Phil] Bredesen “an absolute tool” of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and “MS-13-loving Nancy Pelosi,” a reference to the senior House Democrat.Trump's hate-filled immigrant bashing is what the GOP has left after their tax cut for the 1 percent has failed to gain traction with the other 99 percent of Americans and gas prices are spiking. In fact, in House races across the country, GOP candidates are driving the very same messages.
Republicans have aired more than 14,000 campaign ads touting a tough Trump-style immigration platform so far this year.Meanwhile, Democrats are largely running on platforms of increasing access to health care and shoring up Social Security.
Voters will have a choice: hating for the sake of hating, or voting for a party that's trying to improve their quality of life.
Oh, and Mexico's still not paying for the wall.
“President @realDonaldTrump: NO. Mexico will NEVER pay for a wall. Not now, not ever. Sincerely, Mexico,” [Mexican President] Peña Nieto said on Twitter, according to Reuters.
