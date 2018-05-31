more than 18,000 higher-education institutions worldwide in the

Center for World University Rankings, released Monday.



The UA's 2018 global ranking of No. 52 represents a 23-spot increase

over last year's position. The number of UA-led research papers

appearing in highly influential journals and how often those papers

are cited by peer researchers once again contributed to the

university's strong showing in the CWUR ratings.



"I am very glad to see the University of Arizona ranked alongside

the world's top academic research institutions again this year,"

said UA President Robert C. Robbins. "This is a fantastic reflection

of the incredible talent we have here at the UA.



Our faculty's commitment to groundbreaking research strengthens

our position as becoming a global leader in the Fourth Industrial

Revolution, and we will continue our climb among the ranks of the

world’s premier universities."



The UA's overall score of 84.3 placed it 34th among U.S.

universities — 11 spots higher than in 2017.



CWUR annually publishes the only global university rankings that