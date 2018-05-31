UA Research Shines in International Ranking
more than 18,000 higher-education institutions worldwide in the
Center for World University Rankings, released Monday.
The UA's 2018 global ranking of No. 52 represents a 23-spot increase
The UA's 2018 global ranking of No. 52 represents a 23-spot increase
over last year's position. The number of UA-led research papers
appearing in highly influential journals and how often those papers
are cited by peer researchers once again contributed to the
university's strong showing in the CWUR ratings.
"I am very glad to see the University of Arizona ranked alongside
"I am very glad to see the University of Arizona ranked alongside
the world's top academic research institutions again this year,"
said UA President Robert C. Robbins. "This is a fantastic reflection
of the incredible talent we have here at the UA.
Our faculty's commitment to groundbreaking research strengthens
Our faculty's commitment to groundbreaking research strengthens
our position as becoming a global leader in the Fourth Industrial
Revolution, and we will continue our climb among the ranks of the
world’s premier universities."
The UA's overall score of 84.3 placed it 34th among U.S.
The UA's overall score of 84.3 placed it 34th among U.S.
universities — 11 spots higher than in 2017.
CWUR annually publishes the only global university rankings that
use quantitative measures to assess the quality of education, the
prestige of faculty members and the quality of faculty research,
without relying on surveys and university data submissions.
Rankings by category:
- Influence: 43
- Citations: 48
- Quality of Faculty: 53
- Quality Publications: 96
- Research Output: 111
- Alumni Employment: 164
- Quality of Education: 166
The UA also was recognized recently in Forbes' third annual
"America's Best Value Colleges" ranking, placing No. 108 out of
300 colleges and universities. The UA ranked No. 59 among public
institutions and No. 69 among major research institutions.
