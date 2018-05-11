George Will writes a worthwhile column, takes Mike Pence down

He opens with:
Donald Trump, with his feral cunning, knew. The oleaginous Mike Pence, with his talent for toadyism and appetite for obsequiousness, could, Trump knew, become America’s most repulsive public figure. And Pence, who has reached this pinnacle by dethroning his benefactor, is augmenting the public stock of useful knowledge. Because his is the authentic voice of today’s lickspittle Republican Party, he clarifies this year’s elections: Vote Republican to ratify groveling as governing.
There will be negligible legislating by the next Congress, so ballots cast this November will be most important as validations or repudiations of the harmonizing voices of Trump, Pence, Arpaio and the like. Trump is what he is, a floundering, inarticulate jumble of gnawing insecurities and not-at-all compensating vanities, which is pathetic. Pence is what he has chosen to be, which is horrifying.The rest is along the same lines, without a single moment of whataboutism or lo, pity the poor working class whites to alloy his utter contempt for the Trump administration.
The insiders of Washington D.C. — the Villagers, if you will — know Trump is horrible. Many of them have decided to pretend he isn’t. George Will deserves a little credit for being honest, at least this once.
