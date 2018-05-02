Arizona's Tinder Fire Sparked by Illegal Campfire, Officials Say

By Sean Breslin 8 hours ago weather.com

A wildfire burning in north-central Arizona was sparked by an abandoned campfire in an area where burning was banned because of the dangerous fire conditions, officials said.

By Wednesday morning, the so-called Tinder Fire had burned nearly 18 square miles in Arizona's Coconino National Forest. The inferno remains 0 percent contained, and rapid growth near residential areas forced officials to evacuate about 1,000 homes in several Coconino County neighborhoods, the Arizona Republic said.

So far, authorities said 30 structures were burned by the blaze, but they didn't say where those buildings were, or if they were homes.