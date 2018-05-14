Oliver North takes on the Stoneman Douglas kids

Knowing what we know about the NRA and about Oliver North, we knew it wasn’t going to take long for North to make a fool of himself after being elected NRA president. He didn’t disappoint. In a bizarre interview with the Moonie Times, North claimed the Stoneman Douglas kids were engaging in terrorism.
As I note at RDTDaily, it didn’t take long for the kids to say, “Bring. It. On.” David Hogg commenced hostilities with a reminder that he and his friends know who North is—using the hashtag “#OnTheContra.”
Apparently North wasn’t paying attention when these kids dunked on the NRA too many times to count this spring. Or when Laura Ingraham was forced to cry uncle for slagging Hogg.
So it looks like another right-winger is on the verge of being pwned by these brave kids. Pass the popcorn.
They call them activists. That’s what they’re calling themselves. They’re not activists — this is civil terrorism. This is the kind of thing that’s never been seen against a civil rights organization in America. You go back to the terrible days of Jim Crow and those kinds of things — even there you didn’t have this kind of thing. We didn’t have the cyberwar kind of thing that we’ve got today.Oh noes! We can’t call out an organization that has the power to strike fear into the hearts of legislators with one phone call, and has derailed every common-sense attempt at gun reform. If we do so, we’re no different from al-Qaeda and ISIS!
As I note at RDTDaily, it didn’t take long for the kids to say, “Bring. It. On.” David Hogg commenced hostilities with a reminder that he and his friends know who North is—using the hashtag “#OnTheContra.”
#OnTheContra you would know about terrorism, wouldn't you? https://twitter.com/salon/status/994671010736721924 …
#OnTheContra only 1 in 10 gun owners is a member of the NRA.Cameron Kasky joined in as well.
Go ahead, North.
It speaks so beautifully for the NRA’s true colors that they put this crook in charge. https://twitter.com/salon/status/994671010736721924 …
It speaks so beautifully for the NRA’s true colors that they put this crook in charge. https://twitter.com/salon/status/994671010736721924 …
Apparently North wasn’t paying attention when these kids dunked on the NRA too many times to count this spring. Or when Laura Ingraham was forced to cry uncle for slagging Hogg.
So it looks like another right-winger is on the verge of being pwned by these brave kids. Pass the popcorn.
No comments:
Post a Comment