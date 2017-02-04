The president of the United States of America was just told to pay $6 mil for trying to scam people

A little over a month ago, then president-elect Donald Trump got the bad news that one of his numerous pending lawsuits was going to continue to go through.
Back in 2012, Trump bought the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club & Spa. There were sizable refundable deposits from members. These members allege that the Donald tried to get sneaky (scam artisty) and change the rules concerning these deposits—in essence stealing somewhere around $5 million from the now-named Trump National Golf Club from some of its patrons.Today, a federal judge told the president of the United States that he owes almost $6 million to the golf club members that THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES tried to scam them out of.
U.S. District Court Judge Keith Marra ruled that the Trump National Jupiter Golf Club violated the contracts with members by retaining the fees and locking out many members who had declared their plans to resign.Trump’s crackpot team of lawyers say they will appeal. And with the boat loads of money funneling in from conflicts of interest all over the globe, they’ll probably wear out the defendants. Of course, Trump might just bankrupt our country and leave us holding the bag somehow.
"The Court concludes that the Plan documents, as properly interpreted, were intended to provide club members of the resignation list with a continuing right to use the Club facilities until their membership was reissued to a new member, provided the club member was otherwise in good standing with the Club," Marr wrote in a 21-page decision issued Wednesday.
