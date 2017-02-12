The People Are Rising

12 February 17
he people are rising. At congressional town halls across America – even in some of the most conservative areas of the country -- Republican politicians are confronting constituents who are furious at Trump and his Republican enablers.
Last night in suburban Salt Lake City, local police estimated some 1,000 people packed into a high school auditorium to see Republican Jason Chaffetz, as hundreds more waited outside. For 75 minutes, Chaffetz confronted a crowd furious with Trump, and angry at Chaffetz for coddling him.
The crowd erupted in chants of "Do your job!" when Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, was pressed on why his panel spent months investigating Clinton's emails but has not yet launched inquiries into Trump's taxes.
Chaffetz received some positive reaction when he called top White House counselor Kellyanne Conway "wrong, wrong, wrong" for promoting Ivanka Trump's business interests in a TV interview Thursday. When others in the crowd complained about Trump’s pick for Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, Chaffetz said "I want to get rid of Betsy DeVos!" A man shot back: "We want to get rid of you!"
Some 1,700 miles away in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Republican Rep. Diane Black was met with a crowd of constituents upset at the pending repeal of Obamacare.
“You want to take away this coverage — and have nothing to replace it with! How can I trust you to do anything that's in our interest at all?" said one. Others shouted at her for enabling Trump.
In both Utah and Tennessee, many attendees and protesters said they were first-time participants in politics.
Across the land, Americans have had enough of Trump and his Republican enablers. Republican town halls are a good place to show you mean it.
