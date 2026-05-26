It’s a ballroom … it’s a bunker … it’s a ‘drone port' with a magic roof...

Attribution: AP - President Donald Trump tours construction of his ballroom on May 19.
TRUMP: "...and drones are what's happening right now."
President Donald Trump held a Q&A last week in front of the site that is his tacky ballroom, which—like so many of his projects—was initially pitched as costing taxpayers next to nothing. He’s now seeking at least $1 billion for the project.
Attempting to explain the ballroom’s design, Trump rambled about its aesthetics before making claims about its futuristic magic roof.
“Not only is it drone-proof, if a drone hits it, it bounces off—it won’t have any impact,” Trump said. “But it’s also meant as a drone port, so it protects all of Washington—the roof of the building.“
He also boasted that the ballroom would “have all sorts of military” and that the building’s height would provide U.S. snipers “a very clear view of everything all over Washington.”
That’s … not comforting.
According to Trump, the ever-expanding vanity project also includes a six-story underground bunker.
"This was the one opportunity for the military to do something. Normally I’d build a ballroom on flat land,” he said before insisting that the project is ahead of schedule, while also suggesting that it’s far behind the timeline he had envisioned because “I’m a very fast builder.”
But don’t worry, it’s worth it because “it’s all sealed,” and can function “as a drone port."
You can have unlimited drones up there, and drones are what’s happening right now,” Trump said.
Even after Trump enlightened us with this insight, one lingering question remains: Who exactly is being protected—and from what?
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