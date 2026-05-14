‘I don’t think about anybody’: Trump is honest for first time ever

Attribution: AP With combover failing, balding President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he departs for China on May 12.
BUT TELLS REPORTER: "I doubled the size of [my ballroom] you dumb person."
President Donald Trump was not a happy camper as reporters peppered him with questions before he boarded Marine One on Tuesday.
When asked whether the devastating economy factored into his supposed negotiations with Iran, Trump said the quiet part super duper loudly.
“Not even a little bit,” he said. “The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran: they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody.”
Admitting that he doesn’t think about “anybody” may be the most truthful thing that Trump’s ever done. But that honesty disappeared quickly, of course, when he was asked whether his failure to lower inflation reflects a failure of policy.
"Mypolicies are working incredibly. If you go back to just before the war—for the last three months—inflation was at 1.7%,” he said. “Now, we had a choice: let these lunatics have a nuclear weapon. If you want to do that, then you’re a stupid person. And you happen to be, I mean, I know you very well.”
Trump got even angrier when a reporter asked about the soaring costs of his ballroom—which was originally pitched as “privately funded”—whose price tag has ballooned by hundreds of millions of dollars, including potentially $1 billion from taxpayers.
"I doubled the size of it, you dumb person,” Trump snapped. “You are not a smart person.”
Every accusation is a confession with him.
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