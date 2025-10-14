Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

 

SATURDAY: Come one, come all to largest No Kings Day

Time to prove we don't do kings in the USA

 

With just a few days until we hit the streets in historic numbers, Donald Trump is reminding us why the No Kings day of peaceful defiance is so important.

He’s weaponizing federal law enforcement to prosecute rivals. He’s trying to intimidate pro-democracy organizations he dislikes, including ours. He’s ordering American troops to invade American cities. And he’s proving every day that he thinks he’s above the law -- not a president, a king.

But this is the United States of America. We don’t do kings here, and one week from today, we’re coming together to prove it.

Map of the United States covered in thousands of blue dots, each representing a local No Kings Day event -- Click to browse events in your area

Join us next Saturday for the largest day of peaceful protest in modern US history. Choose one of 2,500+ No Kings Day events to fight Trump tyranny and send an unmistakable message: No crowns. No thrones. NO KINGS.

We know this administration’s constant onslaught of cruelty and mounting threats can be scary and demoralizing. That’s their intent.

When Trump uses troops in displays of faux-strength -- or threatens legal action against peaceful dissenters -- he’s trying to shock us into obeying in advance. The Trump regime believes that if it can overwhelm us with atrocities and threats, we'll surrender our rights without fighting for them.

But the people won’t bow down. We will rise.

And in just one week, we’ll speak out on a grander scale than Trump has ever seen -- in major cities and small towns in all 50 states and across the globe. We’re on track to make next Saturday the biggest day of mass protest of our lifetimes, but that can only happen if enough of us show up and bring others with us.

Click here to see all the No Kings protests on our map, and get ready to join a gathering near you on Saturday, October 18. Then, invite a few friends to come with you.

See the map >>

Together, we’ll stand up and speak out on a massive scale to reject authoritarianism and show the world what democracy looks like. See you there next Saturday.

Come one, Come all.  Our message needs to be unmistakable.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)