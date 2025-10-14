|
With just a few days until we hit the streets in historic
numbers, Donald Trump is reminding us why the No Kings day of peaceful
defiance is so important.
He’s weaponizing federal law enforcement to prosecute rivals. He’s
trying to intimidate pro-democracy organizations he dislikes, including
ours. He’s ordering American troops to invade American cities. And he’s
proving every day that he thinks he’s above the law -- not a president, a
king.
But this is the United States of America. We don’t do kings here, and one week from today, we’re coming together to prove it.
Join
us next Saturday for the largest day of peaceful protest in modern US
history. Choose one of 2,500+ No Kings Day events to fight Trump tyranny
and send an unmistakable message: No crowns. No thrones. NO KINGS.
We know this administration’s constant onslaught of cruelty and
mounting threats can be scary and demoralizing. That’s their intent.
When Trump uses troops in displays of faux-strength -- or threatens
legal action against peaceful dissenters -- he’s trying to shock us into
obeying in advance. The Trump regime believes that if it can
overwhelm us with atrocities and threats, we'll surrender our rights
without fighting for them.
But the people won’t bow down. We will rise.
And in just one week, we’ll speak out on a grander scale than Trump
has ever seen -- in major cities and small towns in all 50 states and
across the globe. We’re on track to make next Saturday the biggest day
of mass protest of our lifetimes, but that can only happen if enough of
us show up and bring others with us.
Click
here to see all the No Kings protests on our map, and get ready to join
a gathering near you on Saturday, October 18. Then, invite a few
friends to come with you.
Together, we’ll stand up and speak out on a massive scale to reject
authoritarianism and show the world what democracy looks like. See you
there next Saturday.
Come one, Come all. Our message needs to be unmistakable.
