‘No Kings’ Protesters Flood Over 2500 Cities to Defy Trump's Acts of Fascism

An estimated seven millions protestors rallied as part of “No Kings Day” across the United States on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s administration, marking the second round of rallies following an estimated 5-million-person turnout in June during Trump’s birthday military parade.

The rallies took place in some 2,600 locations across the 50 states — from small towns to big cities — which the coalition says are peaceful demonstrations against Trump’s “authoritarian power grabs,” including his military-style immigration raids.

Thousands of people took to the streets of what organizers deemed anchor cities, such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, and Atlanta.

New York City was quickly flooded with 100,000 protestors on Saturday morning, with thousands taking over Times Square holding signs that call on officials to “stop the deportations” and “save our democracy.”

7th Avenue was shut down as drivers were asked to avoid the street, according to the New York Police Department, who added that the department made zero protest-related arrests.

Tens of thousands descended on Chicago, kicking off near Lake Michigan. Protestors held colorful signs condemning the increase in ICE raids across the city following the launch of “Operation Midway Blitz” in September.

The Department of Homeland Security said over 1,500 people have been arrested as part of the Trump Administration’s immigration crackdown in the city.

Over 30 separate rallies are taking place across Los Angeles County, comprised of thousands of protestors.

Organizers anticipated over 100,000 people to turn out in the nation’s capital. Top Democrats, such as Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Bernie Sanders, also joined in on the rallies.

“We’re here because we love America,” Sanders said, addressing the crowd from a stage in Washington.

Thousands of protestors arrived at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, beating drums and displaying videos. Officials announced road closures and parking restrictions from Independence Mall to City Hall, telling attendees they should expect delays.

Demonstrators wore inflatable animal costumes, including a unicorn, as a symbol of solidarity with protests in Portland.

These costumes were worn to protest Trump’s deportation efforts and the National Guard deployment in the city.

Ahead of Saturday’s protests, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson labeled the demonstrations as “Hate America” rallies.

Several governors have activated the National Guard ahead of the protests, and President Trump, who’s in Mar-a-Lago for the day, has expanded deployment in Democrat-led cities.

Ahead of the protests, Trump said in a clip aired Friday on Mornings With Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, that he is “not a king,” also rejecting claims the government shutdown was timed to coincide with the rallies.

“No. I mean, some people say they want to delay it for that,” Trump said. “A king... this is not a king. You know, they’re saying, they’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king. ”

“No Kings” is a coalition of left-leaning groups meant to emphasize that the U.S. does not have an absolute ruler.