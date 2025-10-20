I've seen photos of "topless girls of an uncertain age sitting on Trump's lap," says biographer
(Gazette Blog Editor's Note: Following are two articles about allegations by biographer Michael Wolff that he has actually seen the photos referenced in the headline above. The first is a background article by Ellsworth Toohey about the Wolff allegations. Following that is the actual article by Julia Ornedo containing the allegations. In researching this matter, the Gazette Blog has found no credible rebuttals. We leave it to our readers to draw their own conclusions.)
Biographer Michael Wolff
Michael Wolff, the author of multiple Trump books, including Fire and Fury, has made extraordinary claims about alleged compromising photos of Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein.
Wolff's allegations came during an "emergency" episode of The Daily Beast Podcast after Musk escalated his feud with Trump by posting on X: "Time to drop the really big bomb. Trump is in the Epstein files and that is the real reason they have not been made public."
Most shocking is Wolff's claim that he has personally seen compromising images of Trump with Epstein. In the podcast, Wolff stated:
I have seen the pictures of Donald Trump's and Jeffrey Epstein's girls together… I have seen these pictures. I know that these pictures exist and I can describe them. There are about a dozen of them. The ones I specifically remember is the two of them with topless girls of an uncertain age sitting on Trump's lap. And then Trump standing there with a stain on the front of his pants and three or four girls kind of bent over in laughter - they're topless, too - pointing at Trump's pants.
Wolff described Trump and Epstein as the "best of friends" for 15 years, claiming "They shared girlfriends, they shared airplanes, [and] business strategy… they were inseparable."
These claims build on previous reporting about Trump's relationship with Epstein. Trump once told New York magazine that Epstein was "a terrific guy" who is "a lot of fun to be with," adding ominously, "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do,and many of them are on the younger side."
Of course, in our era of increasingly sophisticated AI deepfakes, even if such photos were to surface, Trump would likely dismiss them as fabricated "fake news" - a defense his most devoted supporters would readily accept regardless of authenticity. This technological reality creates a convenient shield against potentially damaging visual evidence.
It's worth noting that the White House press secretary responded to Musk's post but not to Wolff's specific allegations about photos. The Trump camp has previously dismissed Wolff's Epstein recordings as "false smears" and "election interference."
Jeffrey Epstein once dug into his safe to take out photos of Donald Trump posing with topless girls on his lap, author Michael Wolff revealed on a Thursday episode of Inside Trump’s Head.
The photos became the subject of controversy earlier this week when Attorney General Pam Bondi dodged Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s questions about whether the FBI found the images during a search of Epstein’s belongings.
Wolff, who Epstein once asked to write a book about him, recalled how the convicted sex offender took those photos out of his safe and spread them out on his massive dining room table during one encounter about 10 years ago.
“I am one of the people who has seen these pictures,” Wolff told host Joanna Coles. “And these are pictures that Jeffrey Epstein would take out of his safe and kind of display on his dining room table almost as you would playing cards. This amused him to have these pictures.”
Wolff said Epstein once stepped out of the room during a discussion about Trump and came back holding about a dozen snapshots that resembled Polaroids.
“There were specifically three that I remember—and this is now almost 10 years ago—but the three that I remember are two in which topless young women, and I don’t know the ages of these women, but they are young, are sitting in Trump’s lap. And this is outside Jeffrey Epstein’s house in Palm Beach, around the swimming pool,” he said.
“In the third picture, he’s wearing light pants and there’s a stain on the front of his trousers,” Wolff added. “And the girls—three, four, four or five as I remember—are pointing at the stain and laughing. And that is what I remember.”
Wolff said he encouraged Epstein “to do something with these pictures” after Trump was elected president.
“And he said, ’I can’t now. I may be such and such, but I’m not crazy,’ implying that he had some reason to fear the wrath of Donald Trump,” the author said.
Sought for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung offered up his boilerplate criticism of Wolff.
“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” Cheung told the Daily Beast.
Bondi got grilled by lawmakers on Tuesday amid growing concerns about Trump’s political influence over the Justice Department. At one point, Whitehouse pressed the Attorney General on whether the FBI found the lewd photos among Epstein’s possessions.
Rather than provide a straightforward answer, a pugnacious Bondi launched into an attack on the Democratic senator from Rhode Island.
“You know, Senator Whitehouse, you sit here and make salacious remarks, once again trying to slander President Trump left and right when you’re the one who was taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidants,” she said, proceeding to falsely accuse Whitehouse of taking money from Democratic Party mega-donor and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.
Hoffman met with Epstein multiple times even after the disgraced financier’s 2008 conviction. The tech billionaire told Axios in 2019 that he regretted the interactions.
Whitehouse later denied accepting donations from Hoffman: “This isn’t the ’gotcha’ moment the AG was hoping for. Campaign donations are public records — I haven’t received a single contribution from the person AG Bondi names here. (Some fact-checker!)”
Biographer Michael Wolff at work.
No comments:
Post a Comment