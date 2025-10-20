Michael Wolff, the author of multiple Trump books, including Fire and Fury, has made extraordinary claims about alleged compromising photos of Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein.

Wolff's allegations came during an "emergency" episode of The Daily Beast Podcast after Musk escalated his feud with Trump by posting on X: "Time to drop the really big bomb. Trump is in the Epstein files and that is the real reason they have not been made public."

Most shocking is Wolff's claim that he has personally seen compromising images of Trump with Epstein. In the podcast, Wolff stated:

I have seen the pictures of Donald Trump's and Jeffrey Epstein's girls together… I have seen these pictures. I know that these pictures exist and I can describe them. There are about a dozen of them. The ones I specifically remember is the two of them with topless girls of an uncertain age sitting on Trump's lap. And then Trump standing there with a stain on the front of his pants and three or four girls kind of bent over in laughter - they're topless, too - pointing at Trump's pants.

Wolff described Trump and Epstein as the "best of friends" for 15 years, claiming "They shared girlfriends, they shared airplanes, [and] business strategy… they were inseparable."

These claims build on previous reporting about Trump's relationship with Epstein. Trump once told New York magazine that Epstein was "a terrific guy" who is "a lot of fun to be with," adding ominously, "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do,and many of them are on the younger side."

Of course, in our era of increasingly sophisticated AI deepfakes, even if such photos were to surface, Trump would likely dismiss them as fabricated "fake news" - a defense his most devoted supporters would readily accept regardless of authenticity. This technological reality creates a convenient shield against potentially damaging visual evidence.

It's worth noting that the White House press secretary responded to Musk's post but not to Wolff's specific allegations about photos. The Trump camp has previously dismissed Wolff's Epstein recordings as "false smears" and "election interference."