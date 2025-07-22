Trump's rambling response to Epstein question that of a "deeply guilty man"

Donald Trump gets asked to his face if Attorney General Pam Bondi found his name in the Jeffrey Epstein files — while Karoline Leavitt stands visibly uncomfortable right beside him.
This is the response of a deeply guilty man...
"On Epstein, the attorney general briefed you in the DOJ and FBI's review, the findings of that review, the attorney general briefed you on that—" began a reporter.
"On what? On the uh?" asked Trump, who seems to be having trouble hearing recently.
"On the DOJ and FBI—" said the reporter.
"On what? On what subject?" Trump interjected again.
"Epstein. On Epstein. Of the review of the files, Attorney General Pam Bondi—" replied the reporter.
"A very quick briefing," claimed Trump.
"What did she tell you about the review and specifically did she tell you at all that your name appears in the files?" asked the reporter.
"No, no she's uh, she's given us just a very quick briefing," said Trump. "And in terms of the credibility of the different things that they've seen... And I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey. They were made up by Obama. They were made up by the Biden..."
Trump first trotted out this absurd new lie that Barack Obama wrote the Epstein files over the weekend amidst growing MAGA backlash over his refusal to release more information on the billionaire pedophile's case. Unfortunately for him, much of his base is rejecting the idea outright.
"Uh, you know, and we went through years of that with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax with all of the different things that we had to go through," Trump went on. "We've gone through years of it. But she's handled it very well and it's going to be up to her. Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release yeah."
The last bit is noteworthy. Trump is setting Bondi up to take be his scapegoat. His supporters are already clambering for him to fire her because they are pathologically incapable of accepting the obvious reality that Bondi does whatever Trump directs her to do. They want to believe that Trump is insulated from this wrongdoing. In reality, Bondi was chosen for the job because of her long history of corruption and because Trump knew that she'd follow orders.
The simple truth is that if we don't get these Epstein files, it's because Trump doesn't want us to have them. Given that Elon Musk has alleged that Trump himself is implicated in this case, this stonewalling from the administration is all too predictable.
