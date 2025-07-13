Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Join your friends, neighbors, and activists of all stripes for Good Trouble Lives This Thursday, July 17


This Thursday, on July 17, people all across the country will gather together in honor of the late Rep. John Lewis to participate in the Good Trouble Lives On National Day of Action.

With MAGA Republicans continuing their ghoulish campaigns to terrorize communities, crush dissent, and tear families apart, it’s more important than ever that we stand up, speak out, and make some good trouble. 

What’s good trouble?

Coined by civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis, "good trouble" means coming together to take non-violent action to challenge injustice and create meaningful change. That could look like a candlelight vigil, a community event, a rally, or any other creative way you can think of to stand up and remind the world that we will continue to fight back against this authoritarian regime.

Once you’ve found an event, invite 3 friends to join you. 

As we take the baton from John Lewis and the fight for civil rights, it’s important to remember that the work of opposing an authoritarian takeover must be loud, it must be visible, and it must be sustained. Now is not the time to rest on our laurels of past work; we have to build our opposition and keep it up until we win.

And we will win.

Join your friends, neighbors, and activists of all stripes as we make sure the Good Trouble Lives On on Thursday, July 17.

In solidarity,
Indivisible Team

P.S. A core principle behind Good Trouble Lives On is a commitment to non-violent action. All participants are expected to de-escalate any situations that arise.

If you haven't yet, it's time to get involved.  Show up Thursday and make your voice heard. 
