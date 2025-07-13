Join your friends, neighbors, and activists of all stripes for Good Trouble Lives This Thursday, July 17

With MAGA Republicans continuing their
ghoulish campaigns to terrorize communities, crush dissent, and tear
families apart, it’s more important than ever that we stand up, speak
out, and make some good trouble.
What’s good trouble?
Coined by civil rights leader
Congressman John Lewis, "good trouble" means coming together to take
non-violent action to challenge injustice and create meaningful change.
That could look like a candlelight vigil, a community event, a rally, or
any other creative way you can think of to stand up and remind the
world that we will continue to fight back against this authoritarian
regime.
Once you’ve found an event, invite 3 friends to join you.
As we take the baton from John Lewis
and the fight for civil rights, it’s important to remember that the work
of opposing an authoritarian takeover must be loud, it must be visible,
and it must be sustained. Now is not the time to rest on our laurels of
past work; we have to build our opposition and keep it up until we
win.
And we will win.
Join your friends, neighbors, and activists of all stripes as we make sure the Good Trouble Lives On on Thursday, July 17.
In solidarity,
Indivisible Team
P.S. A core principle behind Good
Trouble Lives On is a commitment to non-violent action. All participants
are expected to de-escalate any situations that arise.If you haven't yet, it's time to get involved. Show up Thursday and make your voice heard.
No comments:
Post a Comment