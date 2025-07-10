MAGAs burn hats as Trump hides Epstein client list

MAGA loyalists are calling for the burning of the iconic MAGA cap as anger over the Epstein Files grows, even among Donald Trump's own supporter base.
The Justice Department claimed on Monday that Jeffrey Epstein did not maintain a “client list" and said no more files related to the wealthy financier’s sex trafficking investigation would be made public. This was despite promises from Attorney General Pam Bondi that had raised the expectations of conservative influencers and conspiracy theorists.
The claims have been met with fury from the far-right who claim they have been strung along by the Trump administration. Bondi previously said in a Fox News interview earlier this year that such a document was “sitting on my desk” for review. It comes after a Trump family member revealed the latest disturbing symptom of his "cognitive decline".
Controversial right-wing figure Nick Fuentes wrote on X: "We need to burn our MAGA hats, I think that's a solution. That's the only language Trump will understand. He needs to be abandoned at this point."
Trump came under fire for hosting Fuentes, who has been described as a white supremacist, as a dinner guest at his Mar-a-Lago resort in 2022 as he geared up for the 2024 election.
Fuentes added: "Now he's going to tell us there's no Esptein black book, no client list. The message needs to be this: 'We're done. We don't understand. The radical right is f***ing furious. We are done.'"
He continued: "I'm burning my MAGA hat. I think other people should too."
Another video showed a man who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 burning his MAGA hats over the fact that the Epstein files will not be released. We have chosen not to use the video due to the insensitive language used, but still images can be seen below:
Bondi for weeks had suggested more material was going to be revealed — “It’s a new administration and everything is going to come out to the public,” she said at one point — after a first document dump she had hyped angered President Donald Trump’s base by failing to deliver revelations.
That episode, in which far-right influencers were invited to the White House in February and provided with binders marked “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” and “Declassified” that contained documents that had largely already been in the public domain, has spurred conservative internet personalities to sharply criticize Bondi.
After the first release fell flat, Bondi said officials were poring over a “truckload” of previously withheld evidence she said had been handed over by the FBI.
In a March TV interview, she claimed the Biden administration “sat on these documents, no one did anything with them,” adding: “Sadly these people don’t believe in transparency, but I think more unfortunately, I think a lot of them don’t believe in honesty.”
But after a months-long review of evidence in the government’s possession, the Justice Department determined that no “further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,” the memo says.
The department noted that much of the material was placed under seal by a court to protect victims and “only a fraction” of it “would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial.”
