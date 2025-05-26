'This is a disgrace': Trump ripped for 'outrageous' and 'divisive' Memorial Day diatribe

Early Memorial Day 2025, President Donald Trump used his Truth Social platform to post a rambling diatribe.
Trump, writing in all caps (and complete with bad grammar and spelling), posted: "HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS, WHO ALLOWED 21,000,000 MILLION PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY ENTER OUR COUNTRY, MANY OF THE BEING CRIMINALS AND THE MENTAO INSANE,THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE, AND THROUGH JUDGES WHO ARE ON A MISSION TO KEEP MURDERERS, DRUG DEALERS, RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS, AND RELEASED PRISONERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN OUR COUNTRY SO THEY CAN ROB, MURDERERS, AND RAPE AGAIN, PROTECTED BY THESE USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY. HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL."
But Trump, according to Mediaite, later deleted that post and replaced it with a much shorter post that read simply, "HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!
The original post is receiving a lot of reactions on X, formerly Twitter.
Eric Daughterty of the right-wing Florida's Voice News tweeted, "JUST IN: Trump issues glorious, classic Memorial Day message."
The far-right Catturd, who has 3.7 million followers on X, wrote, "Trump's Happy Memorial Day post - lol - love it."
But other X users weren't so favorable.
North Carolina resident Matthew Cornell posted, "This is a ridiculous statement by Trump. Totally and utterly ridiculous."
X user Stella Kelly commented, "Why not just honor the fallen. Not really a day for divisive comments."
Another X userm, JerseyBoy, @BetsJersey, wrote, "Trump is the most anti American person. Imagine being so insecure and angry that you use Memorial Day, a day of remembrance, to launch a tantrum full of lies and hate. Pathetic doesn't even cover it."
Wall Street investment banker Evaristus Odinikaeze tweeted, "This is Outrageous. On a day meant to honor the fallen, Trump spews hate, conspiracies, and xenophobia. This is a disgrace to the memory of those who gave everything for this country. It’s a #MemorialDay and another reminder that he’s unfit to lead."
