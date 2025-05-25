Sources: Trump Administration Lied That New Luxury 747-8 Was A Gift

A plane fit for a Muslim King.
Refurbishing the "gift" ego plane will cost taxpayers millions upon millions
President Trump's administration is believed to have initiated talks regarding the recent transfer of a Qatar-owned luxury Boeing 747-8 to the US, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
The
development opposes the widely reported notion that the Qatari
government first reached out to the President to offer the aircraft as a
gift to be used as the new interim Air Force One.
The arrival of the jumbo aircraft, commonly referred to as “a flying palace,” stems from Boeing’s significant delays in developing the official replacements for the aged 747-200 jets (VC-25As) that currently serve as Air Force One. Mr. Trump has unquestionably been angered by the continued postponement of the highly modified pair of 747-8s (VC-25Bs), which will not be delivered for at least another two years .
No Longer Wanting To Wait
Four sources familiar with the negotiations regarding the Qatari jumbo jet suggested the Trump administration inquired about acquiring the aircraft first, rather than Qatar deciding to gift the plane, according to a bombshell report by CNN earlier this week. Following the President beginning his second term in January, Boeing reportedly informed the Pentagon of its VC-25B delivery delays.
Nonetheless, the administration did not want to wait any longer and began to explore other options for a replacement. The President asked Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to compile a list of feasible aircraft, according to a senior White House official who spoke to CNN. Boeing also reportedly provided information on other worldwide clients that had planes that could work well as a temporary new Air Force One, and Qatar was one of them.
One of the sources with knowledge on the discussions recalled that the Pentagon “offered to buy” an aircraft, followed by Qatar indicating it was willing to sell, according to CNN. Another source reportedly mentioned that initial discussions were centered around leasing the 747-8 rather than an outright purchase.
The negotiations did not begin until after the Pentagon learned that the White House supported acquiring the aircraft. Witkoff reportedly helped initiate the discussions.
The President Has Had An Eye On The Aircraft For A While
Simple Flying previously reported that the President toured the aircraft earlier this year in West Palm Beach. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung blamed Boeing for failing “to deliver a new Air Force One on time as promised.”
In February, Mr. Trump touted that he “could buy” a replacement “from another country, perhaps.” In an interview with FOX News, he also admitted that Boeing was “very late” with the VC-25Bs. However, he has more recently refrained from indicating any idea that his administration approached Qatar in hopes of finding a replacement. Instead, he described the Qatari 747-8 as a “GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE,” on social media.
The Defense Department officially accepted the 747-8 from Qatar on Wednesday. Now, the US Air Force is working to rapidly upgrade the aircraft with modifications to meet the requirements of a presidential plane.
It is unclear how long the
upgrades will take, but the President wants the aircraft sooner rather
than later, according to the White House. Some experts believe the jet’s
transformation will be expensive and require a lot of time.
$62 Million: L3Harris Settlement Agreement
Prior to receiving the aircraft, Simple Flying learned that the Trump administration had tapped defense contractor L3Harris Technologies to overhaul and refurbish the jet. The firm made headlines on Thursday after agreeing to settle allegations that it fabricated the prices of equipment purchased by the US military, according to CNBC.
“L3 failed to disclose accurate, complete, and current cost or pricing data relating to the labor, material, and other costs,” the Department of Justice argued.
It has also been alleged that the company “falsely certified that it had done so in dozens of government contract proposals.”
The alleged deception reportedly occurred between 2006 and 2014. L3Harris will pay $62 million in settlement and is reportedly “pleased to have been able to amicably resolve” the conflict. However, the company has not admitted to any fault or liability regarding the matter, CNBC reported.
Simple Flying contacted L3Harris for comment on the settlement agreement and its plans to transform the 747-8. A representative could not be immediately reached.
Following the President’s second and final term, the aircraft will be donated to the Trump presidential library – allowing him to use it as a private citizen. However, he has reportedly denied that he will fly it then.
Yet another lie?
