Defying Trump’s $92 million parade on June 14

For the past 106 days, we've been locked in a race we can't lose.
Trump is sprinting to seize and centralize power before a strong enough
resistance rises up. We're working to unite massive opposition before his power becomes unassailable.
And the truth is that the other side is moving fast -- faster than
many outside Indivisible ever imagined -- to sidestep and stomp out
those opposing them:
Defying the courts.
Sidelining Congress.
Threatening allies.
Disappearing adversaries.
Stifling free speech and dissent.
That’s what tyrants do. They try to seize total control before the
public can realize what’s happening or mass resistance can organize. And
as our institutions dither about if and how they can resist the sway of
a president, Trump is trying to grab the powers of a king.
But this is the United States of America, and we don’t do kings here.
That’s why on June 14 -- Flag Day, and Trump’s birthday -- we’re not
going to stand quietly by as he wraps himself in our flag and glorifies
himself with a military parade. That flag was first raised nearly 250
years ago in defiance of a king, and we won’t let him disgrace it as he
tries to become one.
As
Trump hosts a military parade in DC on June 14, we’re rising up
everywhere else to show him, his fascist allies, and our fellow
Americans we still have the power to defy and defeat tyranny. Use this
link to learn more and make a plan to join us for a national day of
defiance.
As I said, we're racing to determine our future right now: tyranny vs. democracy.
Trump got out to a fast start. He thought he could cement his power before we could organize a response.
But that response came quickly from the ground up. Millions showed up
for the Hands Off! protests on April 5. And we came together again, in
thousands of places, on May Day to remind folks of the power of
working-class solidarity.
And once civic leaders saw the rest of us fighting back hard,
momentum began to shift. Suddenly, public institutions -- just a few,
but it’s a start -- found their spine. Trump started backpedaling. Republicans who’d stood lockstep behind their wannabe autocrat began showing signs their fealty has limits.
Trump’s power-grab isn’t slowing down, though, so we need to inject
another dose of courage into the business leaders, judges, academics,
media figures, and others in positions to stand up to him. We do that by
showing up in massive numbers and showing them they aren’t alone in
this fight.
June 14, No Kings Day, needs to be our biggest day of protest
yet -- with more people, in more places, making even more pro-democracy
noise than ever before. Here’s how you can step up:
The wannabe king in the White House wants tanks in the street and a
made-for-TV display of power for his birthday. But we’re going to show
him what real power looks like.
See you on June 14.
In solidarity,
Sarah Dohl
Co-Founder & Chief Campaigns Officer
Indivisible
