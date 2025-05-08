Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

Defying Trump’s $92 million parade on June 14

 Flier promoting a nationwide day of protest on June 14. Click to find existing events or create an event of your own



(Gazette Blog Editor's Note: The following is from INDIVISIBLE, one of the progressive non-profits organizing nationwide rallies to be held on June 14 to protest Trump's military birthday parade.)

For the past 106 days, we've been locked in a race we can't lose. Trump is sprinting to seize and centralize power before a strong enough resistance rises up. We're working to unite massive opposition before his power becomes unassailable.

And the truth is that the other side is moving fast -- faster than many outside Indivisible ever imagined -- to sidestep and stomp out those opposing them:

Defying the courts.
Sidelining Congress.
Threatening allies.
Disappearing adversaries.
Stifling free speech and dissent.

That’s what tyrants do. They try to seize total control before the public can realize what’s happening or mass resistance can organize. And as our institutions dither about if and how they can resist the sway of a president, Trump is trying to grab the powers of a king.

But this is the United States of America, and we don’t do kings here.

That’s why on June 14 -- Flag Day, and Trump’s birthday -- we’re not going to stand quietly by as he wraps himself in our flag and glorifies himself with a military parade. That flag was first raised nearly 250 years ago in defiance of a king, and we won’t let him disgrace it as he tries to become one.

As Trump hosts a military parade in DC on June 14, we’re rising up everywhere else to show him, his fascist allies, and our fellow Americans we still have the power to defy and defeat tyranny. Use this link to learn more and make a plan to join us for a national day of defiance.

As I said, we're racing to determine our future right now: tyranny vs. democracy.

Trump got out to a fast start. He thought he could cement his power before we could organize a response.

But that response came quickly from the ground up. Millions showed up for the Hands Off! protests on April 5. And we came together again, in thousands of places, on May Day to remind folks of the power of working-class solidarity.

And once civic leaders saw the rest of us fighting back hard, momentum began to shift. Suddenly, public institutions -- just a few, but it’s a start -- found their spine. Trump started backpedaling. Republicans who’d stood lockstep behind their wannabe autocrat began showing signs their fealty has limits.

Trump’s power-grab isn’t slowing down, though, so we need to inject another dose of courage into the business leaders, judges, academics, media figures, and others in positions to stand up to him. We do that by showing up in massive numbers and showing them they aren’t alone in this fight.

June 14, No Kings Day, needs to be our biggest day of protest yet -- with more people, in more places, making even more pro-democracy noise than ever before. Here’s how you can step up:

📍 Find and sign up for a No Kings Day event near you. We already have dozens of events forming all over the country, and we’re working with partner organizations (and folks like you) to add even more every day.
🪧 If you don’t see a protest planned in your community, consider organizing your own. Our No Kings Day toolkit offers guidance, tools, and resources to organize and promote a June 14 protest wherever you’re reading from right now.
📢 Spread the word on Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky, or wherever you connect with friends. Grow Trump’s opposition and multiply your impact by recruiting 2-3 friends to join your local No Kings Day event.

The wannabe king in the White House wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of power for his birthday. But we’re going to show him what real power looks like.

See you on June 14.

In solidarity,
Sarah Dohl
Co-Founder & Chief Campaigns Officer
Indivisible


 
