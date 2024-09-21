Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Saturday, September 21, 2024

STORM CLOUDS: We're Entering the 'Naked Desperation' Phase of the GOP Campaign

The Capitol is illuminated under stormy skies Sunday evening as Congress works on a bailout for the American economy, in Washington, Sept. 28, 2008. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By Fenris Hero
Community 
Daily Kosdailykos.com
Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 5:26:42p MDT
 
REPUBLISHED BY:
Blue Country Gazette Blog
Rim Country Gazette Blog 

The GOP leadership seems hellbent on a government shutdown in an election year.  It’s a terrible idea, being pushed by terrible people who are terrible at their jobs.  But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a logic to it, and that logic is something we all need to be ready deal with. 
Back in July, when the RNC held their convention, a lot of politicians on the GOP side had to make a choice.  They saw the way the polls were headed.  They decided that, morals be damned, they were going to tie themselves to Trump and ride his wave through the election.  Nikki Haley, who had campaigned hard on ‘Never Trump’, ate her pride and endorsed him.  She was merely the most prominent GOP politician who decided that morals and principles were overrated when it came to a ‘sure thing’.
Fast forward to now, and its a different story.  Donald’s election campaign sinking almost as fast as his stock, and every day his mental faculties become more suspect as his answers become more and more rambling.  No amount of sanewashing is going to undo what people saw on September 10th, a man ostensibly running for president repeating a story that was debunked before he even brought it up. His campaign is shedding support because its clear to everyone: Trump is bordering on being floridly psychotic.
The issue is that for the GOP leadership and those that have invested heavily in the party this cycle, that is frankly immaterial.  GOP leadership knows they’re stuck with this guy, especially since the one poll that asked showed Harris beating Vance by 18 points.  At the same time, the prospect of a president that has no cognitive ability excites some GOP superdonors in the same way kids are excited at the prospect of a teacher just not showing up for class.  The fact that Trump is borderline incapacitated is only acknowledged in the sense of it making their job to shove his carcass over the finish line that much more difficult. 
But make no mistake, they are going to try.  We’re entering a dangerous phase of the campaign, one where the GOP is desperate and willing to try anything.  They are looking for any lever they can pull to change the trajectory of this election, and to hell with the consequences.  The party spent that week in July reforming itself around Donald Trump, and there will be no GOP if he doesn’t win the presidency.  Everything is expendable, anyone can be sacrificed, and no price is too high to pay because they bet everything on Trump winning this election.  If he loses, there is no future for the vast majority of the GOP, and there are few things in this world more dangerous than someone who stands to lose everything.

FLAG HUGGER (Where's Stormy when you need her) - "Donald's election campaign is sinking almost as fast as his stock, and every day his mental faculties become more suspect as his answers become more and more rambling."
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)