Nobody Is Tuning In To The Latest Trump Drama

On Sunday, some deranged individual was caught wandering around the woods outside of Trump's Florida golf course with an AK-47 or AR-15. Sensing a viewership and ratings bonanza, the news media leapt into high gear and started pumping out the dramatic headlines on YouTube. The Fox News Livestream got a million views, but CNN's livestream is at a whopping 668 views at the moment. Other network's videos are in the low four figures for the most part.
A two part video of CNN's interview with JD Vance where Vance admitted to fabricating his ridiculous conspiracy theory about Haitian Immigrants eating cats and dogs in Springfield has a combined 559,000 views. A MSNBC video where George Conway calls out the Trump conspiracy theory-driven campaign has 476,000 views, almost double the 276,000 views for the press conference into the deranged man walking around in the woods with an AK-47 or AR-15.
It seems to me that the public is tiring of all the drama that comes with Trump. For nine years, every days has been covered as a make or break day for the ambitions of America's biggest narcissist. We have had to endure endless tweets, outrageous statements, ridiculous things and tragedies (the biggest being Covid).
And so today, when a deranged man wanders around the Mar-a-Lago woods and gets within a few hundred yards of Trump's golf game while carrying an assault rifle, no one notices. Though it should be noted that there was no wall to wall coverage when a very similar incident targeting President Joe Biden happened at the White House in May or before that another similar incident in 2023 generated no wall to wall coverage. Trump has convinced the media that everything he does or says is news because he is newsy.
But it seems like most of the American public has tuned out and has moved on. We are tired of all the drama and long for the days when politics were about dreaming about a better future instead of past grievances. As always, most of the stories about today's events carry Trump's ridiculous tweet claiming to "never surrender!" Perhaps the news media should spend less time covering every Tweet Trump makes while sitting on his gold plated toilet in Mar-a-Lago.
