Springfield Mayor to Trump: Just Keep [Your Ass] Away From Here
No, the mayor of Springfield, Ohio, Rob Rue, didn’t use the word “ass.” However, the mayor, who is notably a Republican, did tell Trump to stay away from his city. Why, because his presence would diminish the city’s ability to respond to all the threats of violence that have occurred due to the incendiary and mendacious claims. by Trump and Vance, that Haitians in the city are eating pets.
First of all, the Haitians are mostly legal immigrants who have received special visas and are protected from expulsion because of the wanton violence in Haiti. They have Temporary Protected Status from the US government.
Second of all, most of them have jobs needed to boost Springfield’s economy.
Thirdly, JD Vance admitted on Sunday, under tough questioning by CNN’s Dana Bash that the attacks on Haitians in Springfield were made up to get attention. In short, they were lies concocted to double down on the Trump/Vance’s campaign main issue: a racist appeal to whites scared by Blacks and Browns. Vance admitted “to creat[ing] stories so that the … media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people.” And what would that be? The incendiary rhetoric of an “invasion” of so-called “vermin,” as in non-whites.
NBC News has reported that the Trump campaign is considering a visit to Springfield from the former president/carnival barker. NBC also reported that, “It would be an extreme strain on our resources. So it’d be fine with me if they decided not to make that visit,” Mayor Rob Rue said at a news conference at City Hall.
“I have to state the reality…that resources are really, really stretched here,” Republican Governor Mike Dewine stated.Next thing you know, Donnie and DJ will accuse single cat ladies of fattening their cats just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.
No comments:
Post a Comment