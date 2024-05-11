Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Saturday, May 11, 2024

What Everyone is Missing About Kristi Noem Murdering an Innocent Creature Without Remorse

noemhunts.png
By DoctorBeast68
Community
Daily Kos
Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 11:23:14a MDT
 
REPUBLISHED BY:
Blue Country Gazette Blog
Rim Country Gazette Blog 

There is a certain schadenfreude in watching a MAGA humper destroy their own political career, and every person with a shred of compassion is rightfully outraged at Governor Noem’s story about killing her dog, Cricket. It was an act of wanton cruelty against an innocent creature. But what everyone seems to be missing is that was the point of the story. 

Kristi Noem is a lot of things, a calculating opportunist, a corrupt politician, a liar, and a bigot, among many others. But she is not dumb. You don’t get to where she is by being dumb, and though all the pundits and rational thinkers are making the assumption that including in her book the story of killing an innocent creature was a dumb move, I think they are missing the point. 


Donald Trump and the GOP and Project 25 have all made it clear their goal is to end American democracy in favor of an Orban style theocratic autocracy. The GOP has embraced bigotry and isolationism and white supremacy. They have promised to round up 11 million immigrants and put them in detention camps on the way to deportation (if they make it that far). They have promised vengeance against their political enemies, and the recent sweep up of peaceful protestors shows they have an army of police on their side. 

Anyone who thinks they’re going to treat any of these prisoners with basic human dignity or support their human rights is fooling themselves. You know what they’re going to do. They know what they’re going to do. And Kristi Noem is angling to be Trump’s VP pick because she knows he will need a strong running mate who will have no problem with his plans for rounding up innocent people, reporters, immigrants, professors, and anyone else who speaks out publicly against them. Choosing to include in her book a story of her willingness to slaughter an innocent creature without remorse was not a dumb move or a mistake on her part. It was an audition.
Maybe she only shoots dogs named Cricket.  No, Duke.  Don't trust her!
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)