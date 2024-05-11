What Everyone is Missing About Kristi Noem Murdering an Innocent Creature Without Remorse

There is a certain schadenfreude in watching a MAGA humper destroy their own political career, and every person with a shred of compassion is rightfully outraged at Governor Noem’s story about killing her dog, Cricket. It was an act of wanton cruelty against an innocent creature. But what everyone seems to be missing is that was the point of the story.
Kristi Noem is a lot of things, a calculating opportunist, a corrupt
politician, a liar, and a bigot, among many others. But she is not dumb.
You don’t get to where she is by being dumb, and though all the pundits
and rational thinkers are making the assumption that including in her
book the story of killing an innocent creature was a dumb move, I think
they are missing the point.
Donald Trump and the GOP and Project 25 have all made it clear their
goal is to end American democracy in favor of an Orban style theocratic
autocracy. The GOP has embraced bigotry and isolationism and white
supremacy. They have promised to round up 11 million immigrants and put
them in detention camps on the way to deportation (if they make it that
far). They have promised vengeance against their political enemies, and
the recent sweep up of peaceful protestors shows they have an army
of police on their side.
