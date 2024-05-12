By James Keyworth
Many years ago, Henry David Thoreau told us to “simplify, simplify.” His message is even more vital today than it was then.
With all the noise around us, it’s important to not over complicate the decision that is now before us.
It really comes down to whether we choose to engage our best instincts or our worst instincts.
Our best instincts are compassion, tolerance, acceptance, a willingness to engage in life as a positive experience where we can learn more about ourselves and about those with whom we share this existence.
Our worst instincts are selfishness, fear, anger, intolerance, isolation, a desire to withdraw into ourselves and into those who feel the same as we do.
Our best instincts lead to new experiences, to wider horizons, to engagement and friendship.
Our worst instincts lead to vitriol, violence, isolation, even mob mentality.
It really is a simple choice. Each of us needs to look inside and choose between what’s best in us or what’s worst in us. This time, there is no middle ground.
And it’s not just a personal choice. Whichever prevails will shape the future, not only for our country but for our world. Our choice will set the example for the course our children and future generations will embrace and nourish.
It is that simple. It is that important.
