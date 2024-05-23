Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Are You Serious?! Samuel Alito Flew Yet Another 'Stop the Steal' January 6 Flag

Are You Serious?! Samuel Alito Flew Yet Another January 6 Flag  Your Friendly Flag-Flying Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito seems to be admonishing us to mind our own business. (photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

 

 At least he's not blaming his poor wife this time...yet.  (See photo of poor wife below.)

The “Appeal to Heaven” flag was spotted last summer at his vacation home in New Jersey.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling / The New Republic 

 23 May 24

It turns out that the upside-down flag flown at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s Virginia home after the January 6 insurrection wasn’t the only time one of his properties nodded to the election denialism of Donald Trump’s supporters.

The “Appeal to Heaven” flag flew last summer at Alito’s vacation home in New Jersey, according to The New York Times. Also known as the Pine Tree flag, it originated as a symbol of the American Revolution but became a symbol of Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” movement—including one carried by rioters at the Capitol building.

Several photos acquired by the Times showed the flag hanging outside of Alito’s residence on Long Beach Island on four separate dates between July and September 2023.

The revelations cast further doubt on Alito’s excuse for flying an upside-down American flag at his home in Alexandria, Virginia, on January 17, 2021: He blamed his wife, telling Fox News that she had hung it upside down “for a short time” after an anti-Trump neighbor hurled insults at her.

Democrats have since called for Alito to recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election, and introduced a resolution Tuesday to censure the “shameless” justice for what they call “beyond poor judgment,” arguing that Alito had violated the court’s ethics and invited questions about the court’s impartiality.

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr., left, and his wife Martha-Ann Alito, pay their respects at the casket of Reverend Billy Graham at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Feb. 28, 2018. An upside-down American flag was displayed outside of Alito's home Jan. 17, 2021, days after former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, The New York Times reports. It's a symbol associated with Trump's false claims of election fraud. 'It was briefly placed by Mrs. Alito in response to a neighbor's use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs,' Alito said in an emailed statement to the newspaper. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr and his poor scapegoat wife, Martha-Ann Alito.  Too bad.  She looks like a nice lady, unlike 'Coke Can' Clarence's wicked spouse.

ALSO SEE: Another Provocative Flag Was Flown at Another Alito Home

