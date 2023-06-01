Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Thursday, June 1, 2023

SHADES OF WATERGATE: Lordy, there are tapes! Trump was lying in classified documents defense

STERLING, VIRGINIA - MAY 25: Former President Donald Trump looks on during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 25, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) 
Talk about looking too senile and out of it to be president!  This man looks halfway to Zombydom.  Where's Mike Pence when we need him?

By Hunter for Daily Kos

Daily Kos Staff 

RSS

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:48:35p MDT

PUBLISHED TO:

Blue Country Gazette Blog

Rim Country Gazette Blog

In a new CNN scoop, the network is reporting that investigators probing the discovery of classified government documents kept in Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club after his presidency have an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which Donald Trump referred to a classified document relating to a possible military attack on Iran.

That could be blockbuster evidence in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of the documents Trump removed from the White House, because CNN's sources claim that Trump clearly referred to the document as classified, undercutting Trump's already sketchy claims that those documents were "declassified" merely by his retention of them.

The recording indicates Trump understood he retained classified material after leaving the White House, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation. On the recording, Trump’s comments suggest he would like to share the information but he’s aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records, two of the sources said.

That would be the ball game. If Trump is indeed caught on tape acknowledging that the document in his possession was never declassified, thus limiting his ability to "share" it, it eliminates any Trump defense claiming he believed otherwise. At the time of the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump both knew he had classified government documents in his possession and attempted to hide those documents from investigators by claiming they did not exist and moving them after the government informed him they were seeking them.

The recording would cleanly prove that this isn't a case of a government official accidentally misplacing classified documents or forgetting to return them to the government. Trump is said to have asserted that he had a specific document, asserted it was a classified document, and acknowledged that he no longer had a supposed ability to "declassify" that document after leaving the White House.

CNN reports that prosecutors have asked witnesses about the recorded meeting during testimony to a grand jury, and that Gen. Mark Milley has been among those questioned.

Tricky, tricky: we almost miss you.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)