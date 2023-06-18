"One Little Jewish Guy,” as Pat Robertson Called Me, Says Good Riddance to "One Little Dead Guy"

By Mikey Weinstein
On several occasions over the years, the rabidly antisemitic, homophobic, transphobic, Islamophobic, and misogynistic Pat Robertson publicly and hatefully attacked both myself personally and my civil rights organization the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) on his CBN show “The 700 Club.” In 2014, when MRFF supported making “so help me God” an optional part of the Air Force’s oath, he called me “one little Jewish radical.” In 2015, he went on a rant against me, derisively calling me “one little Jewish guy.” (Watch video beginning at 24:07) In 2020, he went on yet another antisemitic rant, calling me “one little atheist Jewish man.” (Watch video here.)
Given Robertson’s history of heinous, antisemitic attacks against me, I felt no reason to hold back on my opinion of him when writing the following statement upon hearing of his death:
Clarence Darrow once famously said, “I have never killed anyone, but I have read some obituary notices with great satisfaction."
Sixteen years ago, Jerry Falwell died. I had a number of journalists asking me for my reaction at that time and I simply told them 'ding dong the witch is dead’.
I was simply NOT going to mince words.
Earlier today, I was contacted by another journalist asking my reaction to Pat Robertson dying. I said the very same thing. It was most fitting.
Robertson, like his evil, bigoted colleague Falwell, was a 100% fundamentalist Christian nationalist and repulsively antisemitic, homophobic, transphobic, Islamophobic, and misogynistic to the filthy core of his wretched being.
I know quite well what it felt like to be savaged by him just for being a Jewish person who fights for civil rights in our armed forces.
Our nation is currently embroiled in horribly divisive strife freighted by the very same universal hatred and prejudice that BOTH Falwell and Robertson spewed out everywhere all the time.
America and the world will be far better places without the putrid, unconstitutional, fundamentalist Christian supremacy, triumphalism, domination, exclusivity, and exceptionalism both of those monsters tried to mix into the very fabric of our laws, land, and its inhabitants.
I am simply not going to mince words.Isn't there a commandment about worshiping false gods. Ah yes, "Thou shalt have no god before me"...or something like that. Lordy god, Christians! Down on your knees and pray for forgiveness!
