Former lawyer Michael Cohen points to new signs of Trump's 'state of panic'

Reveling in special counsel Jack Smith's 37-count indictment of Donald Trump on charges ranging from obstruction of justice to very serious Espionage Act violations, former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen said his ex-boss is showing definite signs of fear.
Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, the former Trump lawyer said the now twice-indicted ex-president's flip-out on Truth Social is a sign that he is in a "state of panic."
"At twelve o'clock midnight Trump is in an absolute panic," Cohen told the MSNBC host. "You may have seen it on his Truth Social, all caps again, which connotes in Trump's speech that he's angry. But it also connotes that he's nervous, that he's in a state of panic."
He continued, "And he starts attacking the Biden administration, he starts attacking the DOJ, he starts attacking the attorney general and why?
Again, read my book 'Revenge' and you'll understand why. That's what Donald Trump did during his administration. Donald Trump went ahead, he weaponized the DOJ using a willing and complicit attorney general."
He added, "It's typical Trump deflection."
